Will Levis and Chris Rodriguez Jr. are leaving.
Two of the most impactful players of the Mark Stoops era at Kentucky, the duo has decided to opt out of playing in the Wildcats’ Music City Bowl matchup later this month as they get ready for the 2023 NFL Draft.
There hasn’t been any decision on who will start in their place, though the assumption is that Kaiya Sheron, the former Somerset star and the only other person to throw a pass for UK this year, steps in at signal-caller, while running back JuTahn McClain, who essentially supplanted the transferring Kavosiey Smoke as UK’s top reserve rusher this season, carries the workload in the backfield.
Beyond that, though, the picture gets even murkier.
UK is rumored to already have a deal in place with Liam Coen to return as offensive coordinator — as soon as Coen can leave the Los Angeles Rams with the end of the NFL regular season drawing closer — so there really isn’t too much urgency to get things done right now. That means the Cats can take their time finding the right players and the right fit. Ultimately, that has been the biggest factor in Kentucky’s success during Stoops’s tenure.
With “recruit and develop” serving as one of the UK coaching staff’s biggest mantras, they’ve done a tremendous job of bringing in players who fit their system, their mold, their mindset, and turning them into quality contributors. Typically, that’s been done with incoming high school players, but now it’s equally as important with transfers looking to find their next landing spot.
Don’t be surprised if, given the Coen news and the way the Cats’ 2022 regular season unfolded, that Stoops & Co. take their time with anyone new entering the program.
Earlier this year, when Coen was originally hired away by the Rams, Kentucky may have rushed things when it hired Rich Scangarello to take over play-calling duties.
Coen was hired by Los Angeles on Feb. 21. Only four days later, Scangarello was brought to Lexington.
At the time, it was heralded as a move that would keep the momentum rolling for the Cats. Coen had come in and revamped the UK offense, taking it to previously-unseen heights under Stoops. Levis could sling passes downfield. Rodriguez could rumble his way through defenses. Wan’Dale Robinson, the former Nebraska transfer now playing with the New York Giants, had one of the best receiving seasons in school history.
With Scangarello, however, it never really clicked. Levis struggled, Rodriguez struggled, and the Cats’ offensive line struggled as they finished 7-5.
Was that a result of UK rushing too quickly into a new hire — the wrong fit? It definitely could’ve been a contributing factor in what had been an underwhelming UK offense all season. The personalities might have matched, the ideals might have matched, but something along the way went awry. Lesson learned.
So, as Stoops and his staff turn their attention to incoming players, most notably at the quarterback and running back positions, matching the team fit and identity is of the utmost importance.
Several players have already been linked with the Cats, including N.C. State quarterback Devin Leary (1,265, 11 TDs, 4 INTs in six games this year); Wisconsin quarterback Graham Mertz (2,136, 19 TDs, 10 INTs); Vanderbilt running back Ray Davis (1,042 yards, five TDs) and others.
With the amount of players who regularly enter the portal, Kentucky will have plenty of options to choose from on the open market.
The talent is certainly out there, but after going through what has been a disastrous season by all accounts, finding the right fit is more crucial than anything.
