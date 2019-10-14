LEXINGTON
It was a celebration of Jared Lorenzen on Saturday.
The prolific former Kentucky quarterback, who won fans over with his vibrant and outgoing personality, was honored throughout the day at Kroger Field as the Wildcats faced Arkansas.
Commemorative towels with a blue "22" emblazoned on the front were handed out to fans as they entered the stadium. Members of Lorenzen's family, along with former teammates and coaches, were recognized on the field during pre-game ceremonies. A Lorenzen highlight video was shown while the UK band played "My Old Kentucky Home."
Injured Cats quarterback Terry Wilson even wore a No. 22 jersey to remember Lorenzen, who died in July. He was 38.
Perhaps the most fitting tribute of the night, however, was Kentucky's performance once the game began.
Junior wide receiver Lynn Bowden stepped under center for the first time, putting up a career-defining performance while leading UK to a 24-20 victory.
Lorenzen, a Covington native who was a three-sport standout at Highlands High School, also had one of his most memorable showings against the Razorbacks. On Nov. 1, 2003, the Cats trailed 21-7 at halftime. Spotting UK fans heading for the exits, Lorenzen yelled out that they were about to miss "a hell of a game."
As it turned out, he was right.
Lorenzen totaled five touchdowns, and the teams played to an NCAA-record seven overtimes. UK eventually fell, 71-63, but Lorenzen had already etched his name into the record books.
According to UK coach Mark Stoops, his team showed the same kind of mentality in Saturday's victory.
"Well, really proud that we got the win in Jared's memory and for his family," Stoops said. "And proud of our team by the way they played, and hopefully they kept him in the back of their mind because that's how Jared played. He really laid it on the line for his team each and every week, and I was proud of our group tonight in his memory."
Following his college career -- in which Lorenzen set the UK career passing record with 10,354 yards -- he went on to play professionally in the National Football League and various arena football leagues. He was a back-up to Eli Manning when the New York Giants won Super Bowl 42 in 2008.
Known as the "Hefty Lefty" for his 6-foot-4, 275-pound stature during his senior season, Lorenzen wasn't a conventional quarterback. In a poetic twist, neither is Bowden, who led the Cats to a much-needed win Saturday.
"It's very special," Bowden said. "All the film they showed us throughout the week -- I feel sorry for his family. He was a great guy, he was a legend here. I don't want to talk about it, I might start tearing up. Too many cameras."
On Twitter later in the evening, many of UK's players dedicated the win to Lorenzen and his family.
Bowden summed it up perfectly, echoing Lorenzen's words: "Hell of a team win."
