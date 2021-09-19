LEXINGTON
In the days leading up to Kentucky's football matchup against FCS foe Chattanooga, Mark Stoops balked at the idea of the Wildcats taking a "breather" this week.
Now we know why.
If anything, the Mocs were more suffocating than anyone anticipated — but the Wildcats didn't do much to help themselves, either.
UK was lackluster for most of Saturday's contest at Kroger Field until a pair of fourth-quarter touchdowns stifled Chattanooga's uprising and gave the Cats a 28-23 victory.
"Just got to be better in all areas, starting with myself," UK coach Mark Stoops said afterward. "The staff, the players, I want to credit them. ... That's a very good football team, very well-coached, that wasn't going to beat themselves, and they certainly didn't.
"Give their coaches and their players credit. They stepped up and made some really great individual plays, played extremely hard, and give them the credit."
Still, UK entered as a favorite to win by more than 30 points, Yet, there wasn't much about the Cats' performance that overwhelmed their opponent.
UK quarterback Will Levis had an off day, despite throwing for 246 yards and two touchdowns. He was also intercepted twice and lost a fumble. He overthrew wide receivers on a few plays, in which a connection would've led to easy scores.
"I just made some throws that, normally, I wouldn't," Levis said. "The first interception was the worst throw. It's frustrating, looking back. I mean, I haven't done that all year. and then all of a sudden I get in that situation. ... It's a learning moment."
Running back Chris Rodriguez Jr., who's been a force in the backfield for the Cats, had a nagging wrist injury and didn't see his normal workload — and, as a whole, the entire offense suffered because of it. The result was a game plan that included more passing than usual, offensive coordinator Liam Coen said, which, in retrospect, was a mistake.
"The plan going in was to take some hits off of (Rodriguez)," Coen said. "... I was trying to throw it a little bit more this game, and that threw our balance out of whack."
The defense missed assignments throughout the afternoon, which allowed the Mocs to draw nearly even with UK in total yardage (348-339).
"We've got to be better," defensive coordinator Brad White lamented. "We've got to be better at all levels, coaches included."
The Cats jumped out to an early 14-7 lead, but after that? It was a struggle.
A field goal pulled the Mocs to within four points at halftime, and two more second-half kicks actually gave Chattanooga a 16-14 advantage early in the fourth quarter.
Then, finally, UK played more like the bigger, faster and stronger team it was billed to be.
Levis orchestrated another TD drive to end the Cats' scoring drought, and after a lengthy Mocs possession that put them in the red zone, UK safety Tyrell Ajian came up with an interception that he returned 95 yards for a score.
"Once I caught the pick, the rest of the defense couldn’t have done any better blocking," Ajian said, with a smile that showed as much relief as joy. "I didn’t get touched the whole way, so shout out to the defense and the D-Line. A bunch of guys were running with me the whole way blocking.”
Chattanooga scored again in the closing minutes, but UK recovered the onside kick attempt to secure the victory.
Though it was a disappointing outing for just about everyone involved, the positive thing for the Cats is that they know it. Each coach took responsibility for the team's shortcomings, as did the players. There was happiness in the outcome, but nobody was content.
"We're not satisfied by any stretch," Stoops said, "but you can't ever apologize for a win.
"You have to always learn. In wins and in losses, you learn. ... You're always trying to grow and learn."
As the old saying goes, a win is a win. And, when the Cats hit the road to take on South Carolina next week, they'll hope Saturday's learning experience pays off.
