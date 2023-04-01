UK open practice feature

Kentucky running back Ray Davis looks for open field as he carries the ball during practice on Friday at the Joe Craft Football Training Facility in Lexington.

 UK Athletics

After three weeks of spring camp, the Kentucky football team will have the first chance to showcase an early version of the 2023 Wildcats to fans at an open practice Saturday.

The session, which is free to the public, will begin at approximately 10:45 a.m. CT at the Joe Craft Football Training Facility in Lexington. Doors open around 10:15 a.m., and parking is free in the Blue Lot outside Kroger Field.

