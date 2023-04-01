After three weeks of spring camp, the Kentucky football team will have the first chance to showcase an early version of the 2023 Wildcats to fans at an open practice Saturday.
The session, which is free to the public, will begin at approximately 10:45 a.m. CT at the Joe Craft Football Training Facility in Lexington. Doors open around 10:15 a.m., and parking is free in the Blue Lot outside Kroger Field.
The open practice effectively replaces the annual Blue-White scrimmage, which was cancelled in January due to turf renovations at Kroger Field.
Instead, fans will watch the Wildcats go through practice — and UK coaches, admittedly, aren’t sure what to expect from their squad.
“There’s no way to predict,” defensive coordinator Brad White said, with a laugh. “It’s funny, we talk as coaches and go round and round, and sometimes you over-coach or over-hype. You feel like in the meeting room before you go out to that kind of practice, you got them juiced and ready and maybe you did too much early because then they get out to the practice field and there’s a letdown. Then you feel like if you don’t do it and they go out there and they’re flat, it’s like, ‘Oh, I should’ve juiced them up.’ You deal with that balance.”
After all, White continued, working with college student-athletes on a daily basis is sometimes unpredictable.
“When they’re 18-to-22-year-olds, and you don’t know what they’re dealing with, what happened that morning — if they ran out of Lucky Charms and they had to eat Frosted Flakes, and now they’re in a bad mood — you just don’t know,” he said. “I think there will be good competition. You get to this point in camp, there’s sort of a natural chippiness and competition, and they don’t want to lose their one-on-ones. But they have to play composed.”
Getting the chance to open up things to the public, however, could help break up the monotony of facing the same players every day.
“When you’re going against each other — and we’ve been doing some of these things for a while now — it does get like that,” offensive coordinator Liam Coen said. “... (Earlier this week), you saw these kids take it upon themselves to bring the energy and bring the juice and play fast and have fun. You felt both sides of the ball having fun while also competing at a high level. Ultimately, you just try to show them that it’s not about us, it’s about them.”
The players themselves are looking forward to the opportunity, as well.
“I feel like there will be a lot of energy,” said senior defensive lineman Octavious Oxendine. “In spring ball, we haven’t been the best, but we’ve definitely been playing our butts off and having fun out there. I feel like there’s going to be a lot of energy out there, just being able to go all the way through with it, make tackles and do things like that.”
Fifth-year wide receiver Tayvion Robinson is simply trying to enjoy the process as much as possible.
“I’m relishing this a lot,” he said. “A lot of the older guys, we get more vocal. You hear from a different guy almost every day at practice. It shows we all care and want to get better.
“Offensively, we didn’t have the season we wanted, so we’re trying to revamp the entire image of the offense. It starts with the coordinators all the way down to the guys (on the field).”
According to senior running back Ray Davis, a transfer from Vanderbilt, the open practice is another chance to improve — and it takes a conscientious effort to get there.
“I wish I could wake up and say, ‘Ray, have a great day,’ because I’d do that every Saturday and probably win the Heisman,” he said, laughing. “... I knew that if I wanted to be the leader that I can be, if I want to be the leader that I can be, that I need to come out and showcase that I can’t take no days off.”
Fans will also have the opportunity to buy merchandise on site, as well as concessions. UK will also give out prizes and other free giveaways. In case of inclement weather, the event will move indoors to the Nutter Field House.
