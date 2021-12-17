The University of Kentucky football program continues to make history.
The Wildcats, who have routinely set new school standards under head coach Mark Stoops, have now turned in the highest-rated signing class in program history.
UK’s 20 signees for the Class of 2022 — which doesn’t include incoming transfers Tashawn Manning and Tayvion Robinson — are ranked No. 10 in the nation by Rivals, No. 11 by 247Sports and No. 13 by ESPN recruiting services.
As a result, the Cats sport the fourth-best class in the Southeastern Conference, trailing only Alabama, Georgia and Texas A&M. It’s the first time UK has ever recorded a top-five recruiting class in the league.
“Really excited about this recruiting class,” Stoops said Thursday. “Can’t say enough about our coaches, teammates, the guys on the team that recruited all these guys. It’s hard to put into words how much time and energy and effort we put into this, and it’s been a lot of work.
“It’s always a battle and a fight. To the best of my recollection and information I have in front of me, since I’ve been here, we’ve never been ranked (highly) in the SEC, even though we may have been nationally ranked in the top 25. I’ve never, by the experts, been ranked ahead of ninth, but yet we continue to seem like we out-perform that, so it would be nice to continue to raise the talent level and see what we can do with it.”
Previously, UK’s most-lauded class was 2014, which garnered a No. 17 ranking by Rivals, No. 22 from 247Sports and No. 20 from ESPN.
Stoops met with the media to discuss Kentucky’s signing class in the middle of the day Thursday, but it wasn’t until nearly an hour later that a huge smile came across his face — with the news that Kiyaunta Goodwin, a Louisville-area product and five-star offensive lineman that Cats coaches had been courting since he was a middle schooler, submitted his paperwork to make it official.
“It’s very gratifying,” Stoops said. “It’s a lot of hard work, a lot of years. Coach (Vince) Marrow has spent so much time with him, along with all of our staff, and so that’s really a big get for our program because here’s a young man that could truly play anywhere in the United States, any college in the country would take his signature today, and so for us to land him, again, it says a lot about him and staying committed to us.”
The decision for Goodwin, a 6-foot-8, 340-pounder and UK’s highest-rated player since recruiting rankings began, came down to Kentucky and Michigan State. He announced his commitment to the Cats late Wednesday, but Stoops didn’t count it until everything was official.
“He is unbelievably athletic for his size,” Stoops said of Goodwin. “He can move his feet. He can bend. He can do a lot of things, and that’s rare for somebody so large.
“Length and size matters, being physical at the line of scrimmage, and so that’s a big get for us just with the size alone.”
Aside from Goodwin, UK also secured signatures from highly-touted recruits Barion Brown, a 6-foot, 175-pound four-star wide receiver from Nashville; Tyreese Fearbry, a 6-4, 230-pound four-star linebacker from Pittsburgh; Keaten Wade, a 6-4, 230-pound four-star linebacker from Spring Hill, Tennessee; Dane Key, a 6-3, 195-pound four-star wide receiver from Frederick Douglass High School in Lexington; and Deone Walker, a 6-7, 355-pound four-star defensive tackle from Detroit.
Other four-star signees included Alex Afari, a 6-2, 200-pound defensive back from Cincinnati; Grant Bingham, a 6-5, 325-pound offensive lineman from Paintsville; and Destin Wade, a 6-4, 205-pound quarterback from Spring Hill, Tennessee, and Keaten Wade’s twin brother.
UK’s pair of transfers — Manning, a 6-4, 340-pound offensive linemen from Auburn, and Robinson, a 5-10, 180-pound receiver from Virginia Tech — are both rated as three-star prospects. Robinson recorded 113 receptions for 1,555 yards and nine touchdowns in 36 career games for the Hokies.
The Cats landed commits from 12 different states, with five from Kentucky and three apiece from Georgia, Ohio and Tennessee. The position breakdown was headlined by five wide receivers, four offensive linemen and four defensive backs.
Kentucky coaches are pleased with where the team currently sits, but Stoops insisted the work is never done.
“After this class and the transfers and what we’re working on in the next month, month or two until February, I feel really good about our roster,” Stoops said. “We’re starting to really get in a good spot with — you just look at all the position groups and where we’re at with numbers and evening things out between offense and defense and position groups and all that.
“It’s constant. We’re constantly working at that, and that’s one of the things that Eddie (Gran) works with me quite a bit with. He has a big picture board on his office and I’ll walk in there and we just constantly work through that, where we’re at with numbers, what years players are, just keeping everything in balance, because it gets challenging year to year.”
