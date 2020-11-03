Six games into the 2020 college football season, the University of Kentucky football team’s offense is still struggling to find its way.
The Wildcats, now 2-4 following Saturday’s 14-3 loss to No. 5 Georgia, average a paltry 294.7 yards per game — 92nd in the nation. Against the Bulldogs, UK tallied just 229 yards, including only 91 yards through the air in sophomore quarterback Joey Gatewood’s first start.
According to Cats coach Mark Stoops, his team’s offensive woes boil down to one thing.
“We’re unable to create explosive plays,” Stoops said Monday night on his weekly radio show. “We have to be able to do that. As opposed to a week earlier (a 20-10 loss at Missouri), the run game gave us some physical runs. We got some some productive runs, to move the chains and get ahead of the chains. Then, we’ve got to be able to create shots downfield.
“That’s where we fell short. I felt we had a couple really good drives, but we’ve got to get the ball in the end zone. We can’t settle for 3.”
Stoops has been pleased with his squad’s short-yardage and intermediate plays, but the Cats rank 90th in yards per play (4.83) and 86th in scoring per game (20.8). Against the Bulldogs, the Cats’ longest play was a 23-yard run by Chris Rodriguez. No single pass completion went for 20 yards or more.
“It’s the down-the-field plays that we need to create from the same looks,” Stoops said. “... Getting guys free and then hitting them down the field is where we need to create some plays.”
Against Georgia, the Cats were forced to give Gatewood his first start following a wrist injury to starting signal-caller Terry Wilson, but it was far from the first time UK’s passing game underperformed this season. The Cats average just 118.5 yards through the air per game, which puts them at 97th in the country.
“He’ll get better with opportunities and get better with more reps,” Stoops said of Gatewood. “There were times where he looked very good and times where he needs to sit in there and go through his progressions and get the ball down the field.
“There’s times when we’re escaping (the pocket) when we don’t have to, times we need to step up in the pocket and deliver it, times we’ve had receivers drop passes ... There are many aspects that we need to improve on, as far as creating some explosive plays.”
If there was one positive that UK could take away from Saturday, it was Rodriguez’s 108 rushing yards against a stout Georgia defense.
“Chris was extremely physical,” he said. “It did give us an opportunity to move the football and have our chances. We were physical in the run game. Chris ran very hard and got some good yards against one of the most physical defenses in the country, if not the most physical.”
Now, as UK heads into its bye week before a Nov. 14 home matchup against Vanderbilt, the Cats will get an opportunity to rest up for the stretch run ahead. To finish at .500, they’ll need to win three of their final four games — against Vanderbilt, at Alabama, at Florida and back home against South Carolina.
In the meantime, however, Stoops wants his players to stay focused on improving.
“I think all of us — coaches, players, individual position groups — have had their moments where we haven’t played our best,” he said. “Even Saturday, the way we were able to be physical and run the ball against such a dynamic defense gave us an opportunity to win. If we continue to do that, we’ll have a shot.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.