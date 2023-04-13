UK spring wrap-up

Kentucky quarterback Devin Leary runs with the ball during the Wildcats' open practice on April 1 at the Joe Craft Football Training Facility in Lexington.

 UK Athletics

When the Kentucky football team began the spring portion of its 2023 schedule, the Wildcats were focused on getting back to the brand of football that UK had been known for.

Fifteen practices later, UK head coach Mark Stoops sees the Cats heading in the right direction — but they’re not quite there yet.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.