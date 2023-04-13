When the Kentucky football team began the spring portion of its 2023 schedule, the Wildcats were focused on getting back to the brand of football that UK had been known for.
Fifteen practices later, UK head coach Mark Stoops sees the Cats heading in the right direction — but they’re not quite there yet.
“I was open about it,” Stoops said Wednesday after UK’s final spring practice. “I just think overall, mentality, whatever you want to call it, however you define that — the hunger, the way you go about your business with an attitude, with an edge, with a chip on your shoulder — this game is meant to be played that way. You can’t just roll out there and go through the motions.
“I’m not saying our team did that all the time. There’s things we all can do better, we’ve all talked about those things. That’s on all of us, starting with me, all the way down. And that’s not just lip service, that’s the truth. We’ve got to look at every part of the organization and see where we’re falling short.”
Last season, in which the Cats won their first four games and climbed as high as No. 7 in the Associated Press Top 25 poll, UK lost six of its last nine games — including a 21-0 defeat to Iowa in the Music City Bowl — to finish at only 7-6.
As a result, swift changes were made.
Liam Coen was brought back in as offensive coordinator after one season with the NFL’s Los Angeles Rams.
Top transfer targets Devin Leary and Ray Davis were brought in as UK’s quarterback and running back, respectively, after Will Levis and Chris Rodriguez Jr. entered the NFL draft.
Jager Burton shifted to center, Eli Cox moved to right guard, and the Cats snagged left tackle Marques Cox from the transfer portal in an effort to bolster the Cats’ offensive line that struggled a season ago.
With so many new faces and changes, Stoops wanted to start laying a foundation during the spring.
“It’s really a fundamental game, and we want to get through the spring and be better players,” he said. “Individually, each player just get better. Fundamentally, get better.
“Obviously, schemes are important — certainly with Liam coming back and offensively getting back into the scheme — very important, but it’s still quite a few of the basics and getting the basics down on that side of the ball.”
In Coen’s first year, Kentucky’s offense finished 36th in the nation with 32.3 points per game and produced 425.4 yards per outing. Last season, under Rich Scangarello, the Cats’ output plummeted to 20.4 points per game (112th out of 131 teams) and 324.7 yards per contest.
Heading into the summer, though, Stoops feels like his offensive unit has made tremendous strides.
“We’re going to improve,” he said. “I feel very confident that we’ll improve. We own the areas that we fell short, and that’s on a lot of people. I feel like we are addressing those things.
“Devin has been a great addition. It was good where we needed someone right now with that kind of experience. We need to improve the offensive line around him. We need to be more balanced.
“The comfort level with Liam and due to the fact that he was here a few years ago and was effective, I think we can build on that. That doesn’t mean it’s all going to be the same. This game evolves and grows and changes daily, so it won’t be exactly the same.”
Add a defense looking to build on 2022’s success — UK ranked 13th in the nation, giving up 19.2 points per outing — and a renewed focus on special teams, and Stoops is pleased with the work his team accomplished over the last several weeks.
“Defensively, we’re much further ahead with the continuity that we have and the players,” he said. “We lost quite a bit of experience, but these guys have had a bunch of experience as well. It’s about getting the next group ready, so it’s been a good spring overall.
“The things we do, we do well. I think it’s a matter of execution, and that’s team defense. That’s what we got to get to offensively — just being more consistent and putting everybody on the same page. Obviously, with just the changes, they’re going to be a bit behind so we really have to work hard on that this summer with the offense.”
