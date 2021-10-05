As Monday morning rolled around, Kentucky football fans were still celebrating their team’s Saturday win over Florida.
With the 20-13 victory, the Wildcats snapped a 35-year home losing streak to the Gators — and, in the process, elevated themselves to new heights this season. As a result, UK is now ranked 16th in the Associated Press Top 25 poll.
It’s somewhat of a new feeling for the Cats, whose never-ending quest for respect and appreciation on a national level often leaves them on the outside looking in.
The last time UK was ranked in the AP poll was before the 2020 campaign began, but a season-opening loss to Auburn dropped the Cats out. Before that, they were last ranked No. 12 in the final poll of 2018 — following Kentucky’s 27-24 win over Penn State in the Citrus Bowl.
Needless to say, the past weekend was big for the Cats.
But, as UK fans rewatched highlights and relived their favorite moments from the Cats’ monumental, field-storming win over the Gators, Mark Stoops and his coaching staff were already back at work.
After all, the schedule doesn’t stop with one big win. To keep their momentum rolling, the Cats are now focused on the incoming LSU Tigers this Saturday.
“This is the next opportunity, so we have to put that to bed really quick,” Stoops said at his Monday press conference “Certainly, the coaches did — back in the office working yesterday, and we’ll be excited to see our players today and get back on the practice field and get ready for the next opportunity.
“That’s what it’s about for us — if we continue to improve and cultivate the good things that we’re doing in the areas that we’re playing well.”
The Cats also get a unique opportunity as they prepare for the Tigers: They’ll actually be the favorites to win.
As much as UK has worked to compete in the Southeastern Conference, the “little brother” syndrome has been a genuine hurdle to overcome. Traditionally, the Cats have worked hard to earn respect on the gridiron, only for the slightest misstep to bring them crashing down.
If Saturday’s win over Florida is truly to be the program-shifting victory that UK fans hope it’ll be, the Cats can’t afford what would be a letdown against LSU.
“Very, very good football team,” Stoops said of the Tigers. “They have players at every position. Offensively, they have weapons all over the field. Defensively, they have weapons all over the field. It’s always that way, they have guys at every level that can certainly hurt you.”
The Cats have
their own weapons, though.
Offensively, they have the SEC’s top-producing rusher and pass-catcher, with running back Chris Rodriguez Jr. (612 yards) and wide receiver Wan’Dale Robinson (467 yards) leading the league in their respective statistics.
Defensively, Yusuf Corker and Josh Paschal lead a group that limits opponents to just 16.8 points and 284.4 yards per game.
Quite simply, everything seems to be coming together for
UK.
The Cats are now 5-0 for the 13th time and 3-0 in the SEC for the fifth time in program
history.
If they want to keep the upward trajectory going into next week’s CBS afternoon showcase against No. 2 Georgia, Kentucky needs another monumental win against LSU.
It won’t be quite as significant as beating Florida, but it’s just as important to maintain their success.
“I always tell the players that in our business, you’re going to get the opportunity to be humbled every seven days,” Stoops said. “We have been humbled. Fortunately, we were able to get away with a win, but we haven’t played our best football.
“Now, I hope they’re just hungry, and I believe they will be.”
Now that the post-Florida celebration is over, it’s back to work for the Wildcats.
