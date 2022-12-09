With star quarterback Will Levis officially opting out of playing in Kentucky’s bowl game later this month, the Wildcats will spend the next three weeks figuring out who will fill his shoes.
Levis, who’s projected as a first-round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, will sit out in order to prepare for the professional level — ending his on-field career for UK.
The decision shouldn’t come as too much of a surprise to the Cats and their fans, but it still begs the question: With Levis out, who will Kentucky’s starting quarterback be when the Music City Bowl kicks off Dec. 31 at Nissan Stadium in Nashville?
When Levis was forced to sit out the Cats’ game against South Carolina on Oct. 8 because of a foot injury, UK turned to redshirt freshman Kaiya Sheron. The former Somerset High School standout completed 15-of-27 pass attempts for 178 yards with two touchdowns and an interception as then-No. 13 Kentucky fell 24-14 to South Carolina in Lexington.
In fact, Sheron is the only player other than Levis to throw a pass for UK in 2022. Aside from the game in which he started, Sheron completed only two pass attempts for nine yards.
“I get nervous sometimes, but I am like the cool guy,” Sheron said following his lone career start. “I don’t get too high, I don’t get too low. So, that is something I pride myself on, so kind of but not really. After the first snap, it all went away.”
As a three-year starter at Somerset, Sheron threw for 2,016 yards and 15 touchdowns with five interceptions during his senior season while also rushing for 465 yards and 10 TDs. As a junior, he passed for 3,218 yards and 28 scores with five interceptions, rushed for a team-best 959 yards and eight TDs, and led the Briar Jumpers to a 14-1 record and the 2019 KHSAA Class 2-A championship.
Sheron offers the most experience for UK coach Mark Stoops, but the Cats could also turn to dual-threat quarterback Destin Wade, the only other scholarship signal-caller on the roster. The 6-foot-3 true freshman and twin brother of Kentucky linebacker Keaten Wade was a three-year starter at Summit High School in Spring Hill, Tennessee, and was considered a four-star prospect.
As a senior, Wade threw for 1,436 yards and 18 TDs with only two interceptions as Summit went 14-1 in TSSAA Class 6-A. He excelled as a rusher, however, tallying 2.312 yards and 31 touchdowns on the way to being named Tennessee Mr. Football.
An interesting but unlikely choice for UK could also be sophomore quarterback Deuce Hogan, who transferred to the Cats as a walk-on from Iowa following the Hawkeyes’ 20-17 loss to Kentucky in the 2021 Citrus Bowl. The 6-foot-4 signal-caller played in only one game at Iowa, completing one pass for two yards.
In his senior season at Grapevine Faith Christian High School in Southlake, Texas, Hogan passed for 2,364 yards and 30 touchdowns with six interceptions as the Lions went 10-2.
No matter who starts in the bowl game, Stoops is still expected to dip into the NCAA transfer portal to bring in a new quarterback — Wisconsin’s Graham Mertz is one of the transfers most linked to UK, but nothing’s been decided yet — and he’s made no promises about playing time to anyone.
“I tell our players this,” Stoops said, “so I’m not telling you anything that they don’t already hear: I’m recruiting somebody to take their job. Period. I don’t care how good they are. I love them, but I’m trying to get somebody better.
“We’ll see where it goes, and even players who are here and ones who may be talking about their role for next year, I’ll tell them the same thing: ‘This is your role.’ If it’s a player that we can believe in, believe they can be a starter, that’s great. I’m going on the road and getting the best players I can get.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.