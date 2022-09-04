LEXINGTON
It wasn’t the prettiest of season openers for No. 20 Kentucky, but the Wildcats’ newcomers played a big role in overcoming an overall lack of offensive consistency Saturday night at Kroger Field.
UK claimed a 37-13 win over visiting Miami (Ohio), but aside from a few sporadic highlight plays, it was an otherwise lackluster outing.
Cats coach Mark Stoops was glad to get the win, of course, but he was also quick to admit that his team fell short of expectations in more than one area.
“At times today, even with a good victory, I didn’t feel like the edge or the attitude or the chip on our shoulder was there all the time,” said Stoops, who tied Bear Bryant’s all-time wins record at UK in the victory. “We need to learn from that and improve.”
Enter UK’s trio of new wide receivers, who made an early impression.
Tayvion Robinson, a senior transfer from Virginia Tech, racked up 100 yards before halftime on his way to a six-catch, 136-yard performance. He very clearly possesses the big-play ability that Kentucky lost when Wan’Dale Robinson declared for the NFL draft, and his speed with the ball in his hands is already a heavy advantage — evidenced by the 103 yards he tallied after the catch. He even fielded punts in an effort to create momentum on special teams.
Barion Brown, a true freshman out of Nashville, provided a spark on the second half’s opening kickoff, taking it 100 yards to paydirt — the first kickoff return touchdown for UK since 2009. Brown even found room downfield on offense and hauled in a 38-yard pass in the fourth quarter. He finished with three catches for 45 yards.
Dane Key, a heralded wideout from Frederick Douglass High School in Lexington, snagged a 1-yard TD reception midway through the fourth quarter that essentially put the game out of reach. Key reeled in four passes for 53 yards.
“We have some young wideouts that we talked about, and you saw them show out today,” Stoops said.
UK’s vaunted Big Blue Wall, though, had more than a few cracks in it.
Levis struggled behind an offensive line that surrendered four sacks and often left him scrambling to create more time to throw. Despite that, he still found a way to complete 21-of-32 passes for 303 yards with three TDs and an interception.
More than anything, however, UK’s blocking woes limited what was previously expected to be an explosive running attack even without suspended starter Chris Rodriguez Jr.
The Cats, who pride themselves on churning out tough, physical plays, simply didn’t do it. Kavosiey Smoke’s 32 yards led all rushers for UK, which finished with only 50 yards on 26 carries.
“We’ve got to be better,” Stoops said of his blockers. “We have a good idea of some of it, what was going on. We have a pretty good idea immediately in who it is. We will work hard to get it fixed. They will. It’s a good unit and they have a lot of pride, and we’ll get better.
“We need to do a better job of handling movement and being more physical, both in the run game and in pass protection.”
UK’s runners even took a hit when reserve rusher JuTahn McClain left the game with an injury early in the fourth quarter. That was after Sam Houston State transfer Ramon Jefferson carried the ball just twice in the first half and spent the rest of the game on the sideline without a helmet or pads.
Of course, a win is better than nothing, but as a coach, you’d prefer to accomplish it by sustaining consistency throughout the game. A big portion of that production starts up front.
Stoops didn’t spend too much time harping on it, though.
“In the opener, it’s very different,” he said. “I felt like our team was a little down (afterward). Hey, we’re 1-0 and we will get better. That’s what it’s all about.”
The Cats will need to shore things up quickly as a matchup at SEC rival Florida — which edged No. 7 Utah 29-26 on Saturday — awaits.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.