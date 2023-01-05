UK FB recruiting outlook

Kentucky head coach Mark Stoops, center, and associate head coach and recruiting coordinator Vince Marrow, left, watch their players in the first half of the Music City Bowl against Iowa on Saturday in Nashville.

 Associated Press

The Kentucky football team saw a strong close to the early signing period in December, but the Wildcats aren’t quite done recruiting student-athletes in the Class of 2023.

The early impressions of UK’s incoming group weren’t all that impressive — the Cats were rated as low as the 50th-best class in the nation by 247Sports in early December — but the ability to bring in strong players through the NCAA transfer portal has yielded dividends for head coach Mark Stoops and his staff.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.