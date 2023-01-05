The Kentucky football team saw a strong close to the early signing period in December, but the Wildcats aren’t quite done recruiting student-athletes in the Class of 2023.
The early impressions of UK’s incoming group weren’t all that impressive — the Cats were rated as low as the 50th-best class in the nation by 247Sports in early December — but the ability to bring in strong players through the NCAA transfer portal has yielded dividends for head coach Mark Stoops and his staff.
When Kentucky announced its signings on Dec. 21, the six incoming transfers were rated the 11th-best crop of transfer players in the nation — pushing the overall class to 29th in FBS.
UK has earned a positive reputation when it comes to bringing in transfers, including standout players like quarterback Will Levis, former wide receiver Wan’Dale Robinson and linebacker Jacquez Jones, among others. However, as the Cats look to turn the page on a disappointing 7-6 season in 2022, UK will need to continue hitting the recruiting trail — and Stoops’s expectations are sky-high.
“It excites me,” Stoops said following UK’s 21-0 loss to Iowa in the Music City Bowl on Saturday in Nashville. “I have such respect for the guys we’re losing. I absolutely love them. You know that. I’ve always talked so highly of those guys, and I love them.
“I’ll be there for them the rest of their life, but it excites me when I see young guys that come up because, as I’m telling them all, I’m trying to recruit somebody to take their job. We want good, strong, talented players like this to keep on coming up through our program. So, it excites me when these guys get the opportunity to move forward.”
The NCAA transfer portal will remain open until Jan. 18 — a little more than a week after student-athletes hoping to play in 2023, including early enrollees and transfers, must report to school — so the Cats could potentially receive more positive news in coming weeks. On the flip side of that equation, there could also be an exodus of UK reserves who want to find bigger roles elsewhere.
In the meantime, Stoops is also looking to secure a few more signatures on the traditional signing day Feb. 1, with offers still out to highly-rated prospects like Jamarion Wilcox, a 5-foot-7 three-star running back out of Douglasville, Georgia; Demitrius Bell, a 6-1 four-star athlete out of Nashville; William Spencer, a 6-5 three-star defensive lineman out of New Albany, Indiana; and 6-2 three-star wideout Devin Hyatt from IMG Academy in Florida.
As the pieces continue falling into place for the 2023 season, Stoops insists he’ll continue bringing in the best players possible to help UK move forward.
“Yeah, it’s exciting,” he said. “You kind of got through the very difficult parts. We all have, right? I think everybody has their issues, I would think, at times, and things are tough, but I think that part of it really excites me because we have to go to work.
“We have a lot of work to do, but we have a good group of guys. We have good coaches. I get great support to have the ability to make changes when I have to. If I feel like I’ve made a mistake or, for whatever reason, it’s not working, I have that ability and the autonomy to make the changes that I feel need to be made.
“I feel like we’re addressing them, and it excites me to get back to work. You know, if you can’t handle those things, you’re in the wrong business because this is challenging, to say the least.”
