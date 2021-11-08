In the aftermath of Kentucky’s 45-42 loss to Tennessee at Kroger Field on Saturday, there was no head-hanging or hand-wringing in the Wildcats’ locker room. Though they were disappointed, UK players and coaches had only one thing on their minds: Getting better.
The loss was devastating in a number of ways. Despite putting forth its best offensive output since 2016, Kentucky (6-3, 4-3 in SEC) lost its third straight game and fell out of the Associated Press Top 25. The Cats’ hopes for a quality bowl game bid took a hit, as well.
After the game, UK head coach Mark Stoops addressed his team’s shortcomings — but he also acknowledged some of the Cats’ positives.
“Defensively, obviously, we have some struggles,” he said. “And we’ve got to get some things fixed. We are being put on an island in certain situations that we’re not winning enough. We’re not winning enough battles. ... We didn’t keep up with them. We didn’t tackle very good in space. And we didn’t cover very good.
“What I did like about our team, as compared to last week, when we traded jabs or shots or whatever you want to call it, when we took a punch, I loved the fact that our team responded and came right back.”
Now in his ninth season as UK’s coach, Stoops’ even-keeled attitude shouldn’t come as a surprise. Win or lose, his “always-get-better” attitude is consistently prevalent.
Defensive lineman Abule Adabi-Fitzgerald echoed his coach’s sentiments.
“We just have to play better as a team,” he said. “We have to come together more, play harder and better and learn from our mistakes.
“In other words, watch more film, do everything we can to win the next game. Go in and just have faith, and the only way we are going to have faith is keeping our mindset up and keep getting better. There’s nothing else to it.”
Wide receiver Wan’Dale Robinson, who made 13 catches for 166 yards and a TD, insisted the Cats left production on the table despite a season-best 612 yards of total offense and 35 first downs.
“I mean, we could have done a little bit more,” Robinson said. “That’s what it is — just going back to watching film and to be able to see the little things we could have done here and there that could have put us over that edge, so whether that be on offense for us or even on defense, we can say the same thing about them too.”
Linebacker DeAndre Square, now in his fourth season playing under Stoops, shares in his coach’s attitude perhaps better than anyone.
“I don’t like losing,” Square said, “so when we lose, I have the same mindset. I am just ready to get back to work on Sunday and Monday.”
And, Stoops added, they’ll do it together.
“We will coach better, and they’ll play better,” he said. “... We’re a team. And we’ll stick together. They’re all big boys, and we can all handle the criticism and the things that come with it.”
Kentucky plays again Saturday when the Cats travel to face league foe Vanderbilt in Nashville, Tennessee.
