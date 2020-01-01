Cats overcame the odds on way to scratching out heart-pounding victory

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The University of Kentucky football team scratched, clawed and, quite literally -- before the game, at least -- fought its way to a Belk Bowl victory on Tuesday at the Carolina Panthers' Bank of America Stadium.
The day started with a scuffle during pre-game warm-ups and ended with the Wildcats experiencing an emotion-filled celebration following their back-and-forth, heart-pounding 37-30 win over ACC foe Virginia Tech.
Lynn Bowden, the junior do-it-all man for the Wildcats, tossed a 13-yard scoring touchdown to Josh Ali with 15 seconds left in the game, and Matt Ruffolo booted the extra point to put UK ahead 31-30. Kentucky's defense, which had been challenged all game, held strong in the final moments, with Jordan Wright's 28-yard fumble return putting the exclamation mark on what's been turned out to be a monumental 2019 campaign for the Cats (8-5).
Of course, what better way was there for all of this to play out?
Bowden, who rewrote countless program rushing records as the team's makeshift quarterback, finished off his college career with, of all things, a touchdown through the air.
Ruffolo, who began the year as a back-up kicker, stepped in to make the biggest extra point of his life.
And Kentucky's defense, which was proclaimed to be the team's weakness after losing seven starters from last year, provided stops at the biggest moments.
What a difference just a few months can make.
Senior defensive lineman Calvin Taylor called it a "storybook ending" to his career, especially considering the odds that UK overcame on its way to racking up eight victories.
"It was crazy," said Taylor, who recorded three tackles and a sack against the Hokies (8-5). "It just epitomizes what Kentucky football is. This team, we just grind. We grinded it out to get the win. We went out in a fashion that sums up our whole season."
As counterproductive as it sounds, the Cats thrived on adversity this year. They overcame each and every obstacle, surpassing most expectations along the way.
It's an overused sports cliché, but UK made it a habit of proving doubters wrong.
Don't think the Cats will let you forget it, either.
"A lot of people get paid to talk on the radio or on TV, and they don't know what they're talking about," Taylor said. "We just go out on the field and go out and play. They've been doubting us for a long time now, so that's nothing new to us."
So, it's not hard to see that when the Cats stood across from their opponent before the game, and the trash talking began, why they were so fired up.
"Teams gotta learn we're not the ones to play with," Taylor said. "We were ready to get to the game and ready to play. All of the disrespect, we take that to the field. Talking is whatever, but when we get on the field, that's where men are at. Men don't do too much talking."
As it turned out, the Cats were men on Tuesday.
When Kentucky's offense turned the ball over on back-to-back possessions in the fourth quarter, its defense -- which overcame giving up a season-high 30 points, mind you -- held Virginia Tech to a pair of field goals. Ultimately, that made the difference as Bowden led his team down the field on an 18-play, 85-yard scoring drive that put his team ahead, ate up 8:10 of clock and even included two fourth-down conversions.
Wright's scoop and score was just icing on top of UK silencing its critics.
"Whatever happened on the field before ... we talked by holding the trophy up," Wright said. "It's all about football ... the score is what matters to me."
Mark Stoops became just the third UK coach in history to win two straight bowl games, joining Bear Bryant and Rich Brooks in program lore.
Bowden put the finishing touches on what's been a truly remarkable season before he heads off to the NFL.
UK, as a whole, finished better than just about anyone could have predicted.
And they fought every inch of the way.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.