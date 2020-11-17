The University of Kentucky football team had its most productive offensive showing in more than a month Saturday, but Wildcats coach Mark Stoops insists his team could have performed even better — if his defense was as sharp as it should’ve been.
Meeting with the media during his weekly Zoom teleconference Monday, Stoops wasted little time in expressing his displeasure.
“I think the urgency needs to be greater,” he said. “The attention to detail throughout an entire game needs to be greater. Defensively, for me, there’s no excuse.
“I sit there and watch us, and at times, I see a group of young men that want somebody else to make the play. They want some miraculous call to stop the play.”
Vanderbilt, which averages just 16.5 points per game and hasn’t won a game, racked up 407 yards of total offense and outscored UK 21-7 to pull within three points with 30 seconds left in the game. The Cats (3-4) held on when they recovered the ensuing onside kick.
Offensively, UK finished with 458 yards of total offense on 55 plays, led by Terry Wilson’s three total touchdowns and Chris Rodriguez’s 149 rushing yards and two scores.
“I thought, offensively, they all played hard and they all played united and really would’ve had a lot more opportunities out there had we been able to play better defense and been able to have more stops and not allow them to have 80 plays,” Stoops said. “I think it really could have been a big day offensively.”
Now, UK is facing its biggest test of the year with a road trip to No. 1 Alabama on tap.
“We are working extremely hard getting ready for an unbelievable opponent in Alabama,” Stoops said. “We all know what they are and what they’ve been for quite a few years. ... Offensively, they may be as good of an offensive team I’ve seen since I’ve been a head coach and a coordinator.”
The Crimson Tide (6-0) average 47.2 points and 555.2 yards per game — ranking Alabama second and fifth in the nation, respectively.
“It’s been a long time that I’ve seen somebody as explosive as they are offensively, because they’re extremely balanced,” Stoops said. “They’re extremely physical when they want to be and create unbelievably big plays with the talent and the receivers they have.”
Still, Stoops expects to see his defense perform better — even against the Crimson Tide.
“It can be fixed, with an attitude and a work ethic and a great sense of urgency and a passion to play,” Stoops said. “It can be fixed, believe me. The challenge is going to be great, we all understand that. We’re probably playing one of the greatest offenses you’ve seen in a long time.
“As a defensive coach, anytime you play somebody that has that physical presence and can run the ball, but also have dynamic playmakers outside, that’s where it puts tremendous stress on you.”
