UK struggles

Kentucky head coach Mark Stoops walks off the field after losing to Vanderbilt on Saturday at Kroger Field in Lexington.

 AP Photo/Michael Clubb

Changes are coming to the Kentucky football team’s offense, Wildcats head coach Mark Stoops indicated Monday, but they won’t be as drastic as making changes to his coaching staff.

With two games remaining in the regular season, including Saturday’s showdown with top-ranked Georgia at Kroger Field, Stoops said he’s aware of the issues surrounding his football program but isn’t going to make any “knee-jerk reactions.”

