Changes are coming to the Kentucky football team’s offense, Wildcats head coach Mark Stoops indicated Monday, but they won’t be as drastic as making changes to his coaching staff.
With two games remaining in the regular season, including Saturday’s showdown with top-ranked Georgia at Kroger Field, Stoops said he’s aware of the issues surrounding his football program but isn’t going to make any “knee-jerk reactions.”
“We can make adjustments,” the 10th-year UK coach said during his weekly media availability. “That doesn’t always have to be a personnel (change). We have smart, good coaches here, and there are things we can do.
“There are things that we started to do better, and the stuff where we’re not — the things that are confusing or complex or hard, that’s going to stop. We may get beat, but we’re not going to beat ourselves. That’s a philosophy I had since day one. You can’t beat anybody until you stop beating yourselves, and we are beating ourselves at times.”
Following Kentucky’s 24-21 home defeat to Vanderbilt, which snapped a 26-game SEC losing skid, much of the public criticism thrown the Cats’ way was focused on an offense that scores only 23.3 points per game and averages a league-worst 339.5 total yards of offense per outing.
As a result, the blame has fallen on the shoulders of first-year UK offensive coordinator Rich Scangarello, who took over after Liam Coen left for the same job with the NFL’s Los Angeles Rams in February. Last season, under Coen, the Cats featured a dynamic offense that scored 32.2 points and totaled 424.1 yards per matchup — with both metrics placing Kentucky in the top half of the SEC.
Stoops defended Scangarello, who’s still learning the ins and outs of college football after leaving the San Francisco 49ers to join the Cats.
“It was probably quick but, again, there’s no excuses,” Stoops said. “He doesn’t want them, I don’t want them. But it was quick, the guy got here when I was supposed to be in spring ball, so you really don’t have that offseason to piece things together. It has been quick that way but he’s also adjusting, he is very bright and a very smart and good coach. He understands that there are issues going on and things and constantly looking at it. We met for hours yesterday, and everybody on the offensive side and myself talked through things and looking at things. But again, none of us need excuses, but is that a reality.”
UK, which climbed to as high as No. 7 in the Associated Press Top 25 rankings following a 4-0 start, have since dropped four of its last six outings. The Cats (6-4, 3-4 in SEC) remain bowl eligible but will face stiff challenges against No. 1 Georgia and bitter rival Louisville to close the regular season.
Kentucky has still had chances to win close games throughout the year, Stoops said, but it comes down to just a few miscues along the way.
“We had our opportunities to win, and we can’t put ourselves in a position where it comes down to a play here or a play there,” he remarked. “And we had those opportunities. Once again, we’ve won those games in the past at times, and we’ve lost some, and that’s going to happen if you continue to play in very close games. We didn’t make the plays down the stretch to win.
“There’s no excuses. We need to get better and coach better and play better, and we will continue to do that and continue to work at it.”
Stoops even pointed to a pair of penalties — an illegal motion on what would’ve been a game-winning touchdown pass from Will Levis to Dane Key against Ole Miss on Oct. 1, as well as a hands-to-the-face call against defensive tackle Octavious Oxendine on fourth down during Vanderbilt’s game-winning drive — as momentum-changers his team has faced.
“We’re two penalties from sitting here at 8-2, and we can’t have those penalties at the end of the game,” Stoops said, noting that he’d still be looking for ways to improve no matter what his squad’s record was. “We eliminate them, we’re sitting here at 8-2 and we’re still sitting here feeling like we can coach better and do better.
“I don’t get discouraged. I fight and I battle and I look to improve and I look for solutions, but that does bother me. It bothers me, as the head coach, of being undisciplined and having those penalties, being sloppy, not executing in critical moments — the things that we’ve done to help win a lot of close games. That’s on me. I don’t feel good about that, and it does truly start with me and making sure everybody executes in those critical moments.”
Now, as the Wildcats prepare for incoming Georgia on Saturday, Stoops said his team has no other choice but to move on from pat results and get ready for a battle.
“We prepare the same way every week,” he said. “We all understand that it’s a real challenge, it’s a team that’s very deep and very physical. Obviously, getting your team and getting their minds right to go out and have a good week of preparation is where it starts.”
