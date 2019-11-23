LEXINGTON
The game planning for all of the Underdog U teams that have rolled through Rupp Arena the last four games, with three more to come, has boiled down to the following.
Turn the University of Kentucky into jump shooters.
That was the plan for Mount Saint Mary’s and its coach, Dan Engelstad.
“Our plan was to limit transition, limit them in the paint, make them jump shooters,” Engelstad said.
On film, Kentucky looked like a team that needed to find some continuity when it had the basketball. It needed some flow.
Against maybe the worst team in this early conglomeration of games known as the BBN Showcase, UK did plenty to get its coveted 20-point blowout win over Mount Saint Mary’s.
The final was 82-62, so the Wildcats hit that 20-point spread right on the nose.
Most important in that subplot, Kentucky also hit some shots that weren’t layups or dunks.
It found some offensive flow for the first time since the Wildcats beat Michigan State in the opener, and set off a cascade of good feelings that culminated in a No. 1 ranking.
That stay atop college basketball lasted all of one night, in a real sense.
Evansville, the team that popped UK’s early-season bubble, is spending the weekend in the Bahamas for one of those basketball showcase tournament things that are held in large resort ball rooms.
UK had another game in Rupp Arena on Friday to try and iron out the kinks.
The Wildcats discovered they were able to hit some long-range jumpers after all. Over the first eight minutes of the second half, UK made all four 3-pointers it took.
EJ Montgomery made a 3, Immanuel Quickley hit two in a row, Kahlil Whitney dropped in a 3. Nick Richards showed some real nice form on an elbow jumper.
Kentucky players caught the ball ready to shoot, they settled once they caught it, and they swished with confidence. UK made 6-of-15 from 3 for the game, 5-of-10 in the second half.
“We’re a shooting team, we just need to keep shooting, they’re going to fall somehow, some way,” said Ashton Hagans, who didn’t take or make a 3, but finished with 16 points, seven rebounds and seven assists.
Richards was probably the most impressive of UK’s performers, because he finished when he got in close, and made that elbow jumper for the first time perhaps in his career.
Richards finished with 19 points.
UK coach John Calipari claimed it’s a regular thing for Richards in practice, but as with so many things in the junior’s time at UK, jump shooting hadn’t translated into game performance quite yet.
“When he’s in practice, everything we’re doing, he’s leading us in shooting,” Calipari said.
Kentucky was able to get some runs together, which it hadn’t done since losing the Evansville.
Obviously, the Wildcats are at their best when they can get out and go, and they did that often at will in the second half.
They have a lineup full of guards who can go in the open court. Hagans and Tyrese Maxey led that charge.
Having Quickley back in the lineup helped with distribution of minutes, and he made 3-of-4 from 3-point range on he way to 13 points. Montgomery had some good moments also, but was limited by four fouls.
The Wildcats found some of that offensive flow for longer stretches than it had thus far this season.
UK had 15 fast break points for the game. It did just fine at the rim also, making 11-of-12 layups and 7-of-8 dunks.
UK had 25 fast break points against Utah Valley, but never could separate itself in that game until the last minute.
There wasn’t nearly as much suspense this time.
Calipari started the lobbying for patience with this team after the game.
Calipari was asked about playing teams of higher quality early in the season _ like all of the games before SEC play being top-level viewing entertainment.
It was easy to look at Evansville and think UK can’t beat the teams they have on the schedule.
Calipari followed that line of thinking when he was explaining the schedule for the BBN Showcase.
“We’re struggling against the teams we’re playing,” Calipari said.
The Wildcats didn’t struggle in areas that were a concern before tipoff, namely hitting shots from the outside.
They looked like they actually made progress for the first time since the Evansville game.
