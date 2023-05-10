Following last season’s struggles to protect quarterback Will Levis and open running lanes for rushers, Kentucky’s offensive line entered the spring focused on rebuilding its “Big Blue Wall” moniker — and Wildcats coaches aren’t done yet.
After losing a pair of expected reserves to the NCAA transfer portal in late April, UK head coach Mark Stoops dipped back into the portal for potential replacements and immediately came away with added depth.
Ben Christman, a former four-star prospect. committed to the Wildcats from Ohio State on Sunday, joining Southern California transfer Courtland Ford on the list of incoming Cats.
The new duo — both standing at 6-foot-6 and weighing at least 300 pounds — will help fill the voids created when David Wohlabaugh and Deondre Buford entered the portal in April.
So, where does that leave UK’s offensive line?
The Cats left spring practice feeling confident about their growth, especially after reshuffling several players back to their natural positions.
With the addition of Marques Cox, a transfer from Northern Illinois, it allowed Stoops to slide him into the left tackle spot. Kenneth Horsey is the projected starter at left guard, Jager Burton moved to center this spring for the first time, and Eli Cox moved back to right guard.
Now, the only question mark left is at right tackle — and it remains to be seen if it’s someone currently on the roster that emerges or if another newcomer seizes the job.
However, Stoops would be the first person to say that nothing’s set in stone.
Ford played in 20 games across three seasons at USC and recorded 12 starts, mostly at left tackle. The expectation is that he’ll take over the up-for-grabs right tackle role, but he’ll also face plenty of competition.
Jeremy Flax started 12 games at right tackle in 2022 but hasn’t shown enough promise to secure the job yet. Christman, who was expected to be a reserve guard for the Buckeyes next season, could also slide over into that spot. At the same time, UK has a plethora of reserves — Grant Bingham, Alabama transfer Tanner Bowles, Nik Hall,
Josh Jones and Paul Rodriguez — that could emerge throughout the summer and fall.
If nothing else, the Cats’ willingness to continue adding pieces up front shows how much priority Stoops and his staff are placing on rebuilding an offensive line that had been the program’s calling card for multiple seasons.
Kentucky has thrived by adding players from the transfer portal since its inception, and the Cats clearly aren’t afraid of adding — or losing — talented players.
After all, competition breeds excellence, and there’s no reason to settle when UK has the chance to upgrade.
At this point, nothing should be guaranteed.
Last year’s performance, in which UK’s offensive line gave up a staggering 47 sacks, should incentivize the Cats to overhaul that group as much as they need to. Spots have to be earned, and for a program that prides itself as much on physicality and toughness as UK does, coaches should be ready to do anything they can to live up to that expectation in 2023.
If that means bringing in more talent — and potentially losing others along the way — then so be it.
Clearly, UK coaches aren’t satisfied with what they have just yet, which should be an encouraging sign as they continue to add pieces.
