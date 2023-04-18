The Kentucky football program has thrived with its use of the NCAA transfer portal in recent seasons, but the Wildcats’ coaching staff is still touting its “recruit and develop” mindset that has come to define the current era of UK football.
Quarterbacks Will Levis and Devin Leary, running back Ray Davis and wide receivers Wan’Dale Robinson and Tayvion Robinson are just a few offensive weapons that head coach Mark Stoops has brought in from the portal to play crucial roles, but UK is still placing a premium on its offensive line.
The Cats added Northern Illinois tackle Marques Cox and Alabama guard Tanner Bowles from the transfer portal this offseason, but neither are long-term solutions. Cox, a 6-foot-5, 311-pound senior who’s expected to take over starting left tackle duties, has one season of eligibility left. Bowles, a 6-5, 306-pound senior who’s expected to add depth along the line, has two seasons remaining.
Among the Cats’ other projected starters on the line — 6-3, 311-pound fifth-year senior Kenneth Horsey at left guard; 6-4, 307-pound sophomore Jager Burton at center; 6-4, 311-pound senior Eli Cox at right guard; and 6-6, 325-pound senior Jeremy Flax at right tackle — only Burton, a former Frederick Douglass High School standout, is expected to stick around for multiple seasons.
It’s an experienced offensive line expected to help shore up deficiencies from last year’s group, which had several Cats playing unfamiliar positions due to injury and depth necessity. As a result, UK ranked 129th out of 131 teams after giving up 47 sacks.
Second-year offensive line coach Zach Yenser has talked about rebuilding the Big Blue Wall, “brick by brick.”
Stoops mentioned throughout the spring the importance of his players returning to the tough-nosed, physical brand of football that his program was built on — especially up front.
The Cats themselves know last year’s output wasn’t good enough.
“It’s not how we play,” Eli Cox said. “It’s not the standard that has been set for this program.”
Transfers can help fill a void or provide depth at a key position, but UK’s coaches have often mentioned that the portal isn’t a viable long-term solution — mainly just meant for patchwork here and there.
Already on the roster are a plethora of younger players, including 6-5, 321-pound redshirt freshman Grant Bingham; 6-3, 312-pound junior Deondre Buford; 6-6, 314-pound redshirt freshman Nik Hall; 6-4, 295-pound freshman Koby Keenam; 6-6, 321-pound sophomore David Wohlabaugh; and 6-8, 283-pound freshman Malachi Wood, among others.
UK isn’t satisfied, though.
The Cats have already secured commitments from a pair of in-state 3-star offensive linemen in the Class of 2024: 6-4, 293-pound Aba Selm from Simon Kenton and 6-5, 295-pound Hayes Johnson from Taylor County.
Stoops and his staff are also looking to add as many capable blockers as possible, with their sights set on 4-star lineman Jac’Qawn McRay, a 6-8, 365-pound behemoth from Pinson, Alabama; 3-star Kai Greer, a 6-6, 283-pounder from Waxhaw, North Carolina; and 3-star Fred Johnson, a 6-5, 287-pounder from Cleveland. UK also recently offered scholarships to twin brothers Mercer and Charlton Luniewski from Cincinnati.
UK was obviously disappointed and hampered by the way its offensive line performed last season, but Stoops & Co. are intent on not letting that happen again this year — or beyond.
Once this season’s group of offensive linemen move on, UK will have the chance to instill a youth movement up front. As always, the Cats’ coaches will try to recruit and develop.
