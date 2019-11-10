LEXINGTON — What had become the University of Kentucky's strength in recent games ultimately led to its undoing Saturday night.
Lynn Bowden, making his fourth straight start as the Wildcats' quarterback, had an opportunity to put his team ahead with 1:20 left in the game. On fourth down, however, his option keeper came up two yards short of the end zone -- essentially sealing the Cats' fate in a 17-13 loss to visiting Tennessee at Kroger Field.
Bowden, the most dynamic player on either side of the ball, still had a fantastic game. The 6-foot-1 junior rushed for a game-high 114 yards on 25 carries. He made drive-extending plays throughout the night, eluding defenders and causing problems for the Volunteers.
The only problem?
Bowden's rushing -- and UK's preference to keep the ball on the ground Saturday -- left the Cats' offense going to the well a little too often.
"When you get one-dimensional, it gets hard," a disappointed Mark Stoops admitted after the game.
The UK head coach, in his seventh season in Lexington, knows about tough losses. After all, he's only beaten the Vols once in his head coaching tenure.
"It was two teams out there battling," Stoops said. "You come up a yard short, and it's very, very difficult.
"We've got to find a way to get the ball in the end zone. That's the bottom line. You get the ball into the end zone, and it's a much different locker room."
For the game, Kentucky threw the ball just seven times. Bowden completed four of those attempts for only 25 yards, including an interception. After that pick, which came with 5:29 left in the first half, Stoops & Co. were hesitant to throw the ball again.
So, when the Cats lined up for their potential go-ahead score late in the fourth quarter, everyone knew what was coming. Everyone in the stands knew, everyone watching at home on the SEC Network knew, and -- here's the most important bit -- the Tennessee defense knew.
Still, Bowden took the snap, carried the ball to his right, and, with third-string running back Christopher Rodriguez out wide for the option pitch, Bowden kept the ball himself to find some room on the edge. Instead, the Vols' defense collapsed and came up with the game-saving stop.
"I thought Lynn made a really good play," Stoops said. "I'll never argue with Lynn taking it right there. ... He has a chance to pull the ball down and drive it in there and get the yardage."
A victory would've pulled the Cats within just one victory of reaching bowl eligibility, but instead they fell to 4-5 with three games left on the schedule.
The unfortunate thing for Kentucky is that, in a vacuum, it played well enough to win.
The Cats rushed for 302 yards. They accrued 21 first downs and converted 7-of-15 third downs. They ran 71 plays to Tennessee's 46, and they simply dominated time of possession, 41:37 to 18:23.
UT backup quarterback Jarrett Guarantano, who started the second half and completed 7-of-8 passes for 115 yards and two TDs, made plays to keep the Vols competitive. But still, UK had chances -- most notably the final drive of the game, which started with an opportunistic fumble recovery near midfield.
With the makeup of his team right now, though, Stoops didn't see any alternatives.
"We had to pick our spots and do the best we can," he said. "I realize we're not perfect and could do a lot of things better or differently. In hindsight, would I change certain calls? Of course.
"It's a tough pill to swallow, but I appreciate our team. I love their fight and their competitiveness to win."
In the end, though, the Cats came up short -- by only two yards.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.