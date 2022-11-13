LEXINGTON
It had been 26 outings since Vanderbilt last won a game against a Southeastern Conference opponent.
The Commodores’ previous league victory had come 1,120 days prior, when they beat Missouri on Oct. 19, 2019.
Facing a Kentucky squad that has simply failed to live up to expectations, Vandy reset its “last SEC win” counter to zero with a stunning 24-21 win on a cold and blustery day at Kroger Field.
The Wildcats (6-4, 3-4 in SEC), who were already eligible for a program-record seventh straight bowl game and looking to improve their postseason landing spot, put up another lackluster offensive effort. Mixed with a defense that couldn’t come up with stops against elusive Vanderbilt quarterback Mike Wright, Kentucky failed to string enough plays together for a victory.
The Cats didn’t take advantage of early opportunities, managing only six points despite three consecutive trips within the Vanderbilt 30-yard-line to start the contest. They didn’t strike when the Commodores (4-6, 1-5) lost momentum late in the first half, and instead trailed 7-6 at intermission.
There were times in the fourth quarter, of course, when the Cats appeared poised for a comeback.
Like when Chris Rodriguez Jr. punched in a 5-yard touchdown, putting UK up 15-14 with 11:14 remaining. Only, that was followed by a long drive that allowed the Commodores to go back on top with a short field goal.
Rodriguez did it again just minutes later, this time with a 72-yard scoring scamper that left the Cats with a 21-17 lead with 5:03 left. Vandy, aided by a pair of fourth-down conversions — one thanks to a UK penalty that wiped out an interception, and later a 40-yard completion downfield — drove the length of the field and scored a touchdown with 32 seconds left.
UK didn’t have a response.
“We’re leaving points on the board — missed kick, two-point conversions and not converting in the red zone,” Cats coach Mark Stoops said. “Defensively, inconsistent. Had some really good moments at times, and then had an opportunity to ice the game or have a great opportunity to put it away, and once again that word ‘clean’ didn’t come up with the penalty.”
So, for a Kentucky team that ranks last in the SEC offensively, gives up more sacks than anyone else in the conference and struggled its way to 322 yards of total offense against the same Vandy team that had just lost 26 straight league games, what’s the answer?
“We have to look ourselves in the mirror and address the situation and address the things that are going on, and respond one way or the other,” said Stoops, whose squad was, at one time, ranked No. 7 in the country after starting the campaign 4-0. “I anticipate our team will. It’s been a hard year and a challenging time, and there’s things that everybody can do better. I’m sure the team is very hurt and embarrassed with the way they played, we all are.”
According to Stoops, there are no plans to make staff changes, despite growing concerns with the Cats’ offensive woes. The problems will be “addressed at the appropriate time,” Stoops stated, but he didn’t elaborate.
Even with Rodriguez, an All-SEC runner, Will Levis, a projected first-round NFL draft pick and a talented bunch of wide receivers, there just hasn’t been enough production to match the Cats’ talent level.
“Very frustrated and disappointing that I’m not getting it done,” Stoops commented, “that I’m not communicating well enough to push on the things that we need to get better at. Frustrating and also disappointing and something that I’ve got to figure out.”
With two games left on the regular-season slate — against top-ranked Georgia and then bitter rival Louisville — UK doesn’t have a lot of time left to figure things out.
Things should’ve been figured out weeks ago, in the midst of the Cats’ four-losses-in-six-games stretch. Now, they run the risk of closing the regular season with three straight losses.
When the season started, UK had the potential to win nine or even 10 games this season. Now, they’re just hoping to finish above .500.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.