Nick Richards has been listed as day-to-day with a sprained ankle. The University of Kentucky basketball junior injured the ankle in Sunday's exhibition against Georgetown
That isn't the best news for UK heading into its last tuneup before facing Michigan State to open the season next Tuesday at the Champions Classic.
Roster depth in the lane and under the basket isn't the best anyway for UK.
If Richards is out for the UK exhibition game Friday against Kentucky State, that will open up more time for EJ Montgomery and Nate Sestina to get more work. Montgomery is more of a true post presence, although Sestina is also built for contact around the basket.
UK assistant coaches, including Kenny Payne and Tony Barbee,
met with media in Lexington on Thursday to talk about getting ready for Kentucky State, and the season as a whole.
Payne told reporters Richards had been doing rehab work around the clock.
Barbee told reporters UK should be able to play different styles depending on personnel, and Richards injury should be an example of that.
Since Georgetown outrebounded UK in Sunday's exhibition, that will be an emphasis for the Wildcats on Friday.
Payne said UK needs to stop looking at the basketball so much when there's a rebound to be had, and go get it.
"Our habit has to be hit first and block out and attack that basketball and get that rebound," Payne said. "(Defensive rebounding) is vital for us to get out in transition, where we're really good."
Immanuel Quickley said after the Georgetown game that UK head coach John Calipari wanted the guards to rebound more in all games, not just with Richards out.
