CEDARVILLE 80, KENTUCKY WESLEYAN 69
CEDARVILLE
PLAYER MIN FG FGA FT FTA REB A PF TP
Braden Maughmer 34 9 14 0 0 4 6 2 22
Quinton Green 26 8 12 1 1 3 1 3 20
Kollin Van Horn 27 4 7 1 1 10 1 1 9
Conner TenHove 26 2 11 0 0 6 0 1 5
Demond Parker 32 1 3 1 3 5 5 4 4
Isaiah Speelman 26 4 6 2 2 4 4 4 11
Jacob Drees 20 2 4 2 2 4 1 3 7
Dan McKeeman 6 1 2 0 0 1 0 1 2
Seth Dittmer 3 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 0
Team 0
Totals 200 31 59 7 9 37 18 20 80
KENTUCKY WESLEYAN
PLAYER MIN FG FGA FT FTA REB A PF TP
Adam Goetz 36 9 14 5 6 1 1 2 25
Jo Griffin 36 3 9 0 0 1 6 2 7
Mo. Abu Arisha 22 1 4 4 4 7 0 0 6
Sasha Sukhanov 13 0 4 0 0 3 0 3 0
Erik Bell 7 0 2 0 0 1 2 0 0
Zach Hopewell 33 6 14 3 4 1 2 0 16
Stew Currie 25 4 5 2 4 1 0 4 10
Wyatt Battaile 27 1 7 2 4 9 5 0 5
Ben Sisson 1 0 0 0 0 1 0 0 0
Team 0
Totals 200 24 59 16 21 25 16 11 69
Halftime: CU 36-30. 3-point field goals: KWC 5-17 (Goetz 2-4, Griffin 1-2, Battaile 1-4, Hopewell 1-5, Abu Arisha 0-1, Bell 0-1), CU 11-23 (Maughner 4-5, Green 3-4, Speelman 1-2, Drees 1-3, Parker 1-3, TenHove 1-5, McKeeman 0-1). Blocks: KWC 1 (Sukhanov), CU 5 (Van Horn 3). Steals: KWC 7 (Hopewell, Battaile 2), CU 6 (Maughmer, Parker 2). Turnovers: KWC 8 (Goetz, Griffin, Hopewell 2), CU 14 (Maughmer 4). Technical fouls: None. Attendance: 602.
