The Kentucky Wesleyan College men’s basketball team battled No. 16 Hillsdale to the wire, but the Chargers’ depth and experience were too much to overcome Thursday as the Panthers fell 72-64 in overtime at the Sportscenter.
It was the second overtime loss in three games for Wesleyan (4-3, 0-1 in G-MAC), which struggled against the Chargers’ length on both ends of the floor in the extra period.
“We were just undisciplined interior defenders,” Panthers coach Drew Cooper said afterward. “Hillsdale’s a good team, and they know how to win. They don’t overwhelm you with talent, but they overwhelm you with buy-in. That is why we came up on the short end today. We were a possession or two short.
“This was a tough loss to swallow, because it was right there for us, and we didn’t get it done.”
Patrick Cartier, the conference’s leading scorer, and Kyle Goessler each scored 22 points to pace the Chargers (5-1, 1-0), who made 3-of-5 shots from the floor and 8-of-10 foul shots in overtime.
As a team, Hillsdale shot 36.5% from the field for the game and 11-of-34 from 3-point range (32.4%) with 15-of-22 shooting at the foul line (68.2%) and only six turnovers. Austen Yarian and Tavon Brown combined for 22 rebounds, with Yarian also dishing eight assists.
Despite trailing 42-36 in total rebounds, the Chargers outpaced KWC 15-4 in second-chance scoring.
Wyatt Battaile scored 16 points and grabbed nine rebounds to lead Wesleyan, which also got 13 points and eight boards from Jomel Boyd. Jordan Roland chipped in 12 points for the Panthers, who shot 42.6% from the floor, 7-of-24 from beyond the arc (29.2%) and 5-of-12 at the free-throw line (41.7%) with 11 turnovers.
Battaile drilled a 3-pointer with 16 seconds left in regulation, and KWC had a chance to win the game after forcing a miss at the other end. However, the Panthers’ desperation shot with 0.9 seconds left sailed wide.
After that, however, it was all Chargers.
“I have no qualms with our physical effort at all,” Cooper said. “We have a group that plays hard, but we’re just not there. If we’re going to compete nationally, we have to be more bought into things we practice and we talk about.
“There are a handful of intangibles that winning teams do, and we did very few of those tonight. Hillsdale has more experience doing those and is more assimilated than we are at this time of year, and so they win.”
KWC also got seven points apiece from Kaeveon Mitchell, Sasha Sukhanov and Jamil Wilson, with Sukahnov hauling in a team-high 11 rebounds. However, Boyd and Sukhanov both fouled out in overtime.
The Panthers return to action Saturday when they host Findlay at 2:15 p.m.
HILLSDALE 29-28-15 — 72
KENTUCKY WESLEYAN 29-28-7 — 64
Hillsdale (72) — Cartier 22, Goessler 22, Yarian 8, Brown 7, Gohike 6, Nau 5, Applegate 1, Woodhams 1.
Kentucky Wesleyan (64) — Battaile 16, Boyd 13, Roland 12, Sukahnov 7, Mitchell 7, Wilson 7, Thomas 2.
