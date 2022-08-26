Charges of rape against former Kentucky Wesleyan College basketball star and assistant coach Cardell McFarland have been dismissed, according to a report by the Evansville Courier & Press.
Vanderburgh County Superior Court Judge Robert Pigman dismissed the charges on Aug. 16 after prosecutors filed a motion to drop them. As he charges cannot be refiled against him.
The case, set to be a jury trial, was scheduled for later this month.
McFarland, who led Evansville Bosse High School to a Class 3-A state championship runner-up finish in 2007, played two seasons at Missouri State under coach Cuonzo Martin before transferring to KWC to play for former coach Todd Lee.
With the Panthers, McFarland was a Great Lakes Valley all-conference selection in back-to-back seasons, including a first-team designation as a senior in 2011-12. That year, he scored 18.9 points per game in helping KWC go 23-8 and reach the NCAA Division II Tournament regional final.
McFarland played overseas in Romania, Germany, Australia, the United Kingdom and Slovakia before returning to coach the Indiana Elite AAU team for two seasons. He joined the Wesleyan staff under coach Drew Cooper in fall 2020 and spent one season with the Panthers.
McFarland was arrested and charged in May 2021 after his coaching contract with the school ended in April.
