Daviess County junior Trevor Church highlighted local swimmers at the KHSAA state swim meet Friday at the University of Kentucky’s Lancaster Aquatic Center in Lexington.
Church finished the 50-yard freestyle in 22.49 to claim a tie for 13th place.
“Trevor worked hard all season, and that hard work paid off with numerous competitive finishes,” DCHS coach Jordan Loucks said. “We are already looking forward to next season as Trevor will continue to be a leader on our team and a top competitor in his events.”
Earlier Friday, Church finished the 50 free preliminaries in 22.33 — earning a spot in the ‘B’ final group.
Church finished 21st in the 100 breaststroke prelims with a 1:02.55. The top 16 preliminary finishers in each event advanced to the finals.
In other prelim action, DC’s relay team of Church, junior Gabriel Neves, freshman Victor Neves and senior Samuel Smith finished 25th in the 400 freestyle and 34th in the 200 medley.
Owensboro eighth-grader Miller Bowman placed 28th in the 100 butterfly prelims.
Apollo freshman Emmitt Brock, junior Eli Dych, senior Leigh Keaton and junior Noah Satterfly placed 32nd in the 400 freestyle prelims.
Muhlenberg County’s relay squad of junior Tristan Ball, senior Cameron Johnson, eighth-grader Carter Knowles and seventh-grader Cash Mahlosky were 38th in the 200 medley. Johnson was also 38th in the 100 backstroke preliminaries.
The KHSAA State Swimming & Diving Championships will continue Saturday with the girls competition.
