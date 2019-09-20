Owensboro High School has been impressive in its two other City-County football matchups over the last two weeks.
The Red Devils beat Owensboro Catholic 36-7 and followed that with a 46-0 shutout at Apollo High School last week.
They will officially put a ribbon on the City-County championship with a victory over Daviess County on Friday at the new Reid Stadium.
OHS has seemed determined to be at its best playing its City-County foes during this stretch.
"I feel we had a good week of preparation, had some good weather," OHS coach Jay Fallin said. "The guys are focused. Daviess County is a good football team, we've had the appropriate mental focus to preparation. We've got a good group of kids who come to practice with a good attitude, they work to improve. They have the right attitude in practice, making sure they're better at the conclusion of the practice than the start, and at the end of the week than at the beginning. Teams that are successful in the long run practice well."
OHS was focused and played with a purpose against Catholic. The Red Devils were stellar on both sides of the ball against Apollo, with Gavin Wimsatt showing considerable growth at quarterback. They didn't allow Apollo into the end zone, and while Fallin said he didn't think the Devils played their best defensive game of the season, he saw the ultimate goal met of what they needed to do.
"You have to be good situationally on defense," Fallin said. "You might give up some first downs, an offense, they can take the ball over at the 20, drive 70 yards, and if we get them to turn it over on downs or get a turnover, they get zero points for that. That's how we have to play.
"The mark of a good football team is how they play defense on that goal line."
OHS (3-1) will again be trying to keep an offense out of the end zone in facing the Panthers.
They are feeling more confident after getting their first win of the season, 39-6 at Ohio County last week.
"We've had a couple of games where we knew we would be challenged," DC coach Matt Brannon said. "We had a couple where we made mistakes, beat ourselves. The biggest thing for us was to show the kids what can happen when we don't beat ourselves, we take care of the ball and we're applying what we learned in practice."
Getting a win last week after an 0-3 start gave DC a boost and solidified their confidence. The Panthers know they've gone up against some strong ballclubs in Central Hardin, ranked No. 5 in the AP Class 6-A media poll; Madisonville-North Hopkins, No. 3 in the Class 4-A poll; and Owensboro Catholic, No. 6 in the Class 2-A poll. OHS is No. 7 in the Class 5-A poll.
"Now with the RPI rankings coming out (via the KHSAA), they can see that the teams we play week in and week out are in the top of each class they're in," Brannon said. "You're only going to get better by playing quality opponents."
Fallin is concerned with DC's offensive line, which is big and talented, and Shane Riley has been good running behind that line.
Brannon knows Wimsatt has thrown the ball better each game OHS has played. The Red Devils hit several big plays in the win over Apollo.
"We have to limit their explosive plays," Brannon said.
