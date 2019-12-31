Jacob Clark scored 20 points to lead McLean County to a 45-40 win over Louisville Atherton at the Sportscenter on Monday.
Brayden Bishop dished five assists for McLean County (9-3), which won its third consecutive outing.
The Cougars built a 30-18 lead at halftime and held off a late push by the Rebels (3-6), who got 11 points from Zander Blue and 10 points from Demetrius Dunlap.
LOUISVILLE ATHERTON 6-12-5-17 -- 40
McLEAN COUNTY 13-17-4-11 -- 45
Louisville Atherton (40) -- Blue 11, Dunlap 10, Johnson 6, Swincher 6, Speaks 4, Lavender 2, Tudor 1.
McLean County (45) -- Clark 20, Patterson 9, Englehardt 8, Dame 5, Springer 3.
