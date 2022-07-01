For 20 years, Robin Shelton has been instructing group water exercise classes at the Owensboro Health Healthpark, and over the past two decades, she’s seen just how close-knit her groups can become.
The Morning Waves class, for example, meets three times a week to exercise, but their relationships extend far beyond the pool.
“I’ve had a lot of the same people in the class,” said Shelton, an Owensboro native. “Once a month, they go out and eat. They celebrate birthdays. Before COVID, they did a little bit of traveling to different restaurants. Anybody that has surgery, they’ll bring food to them. They’re just a neat, really tight group.
“I just think they’ve got good hearts. Most of them are retired, the ones in the morning class. They started getting together for lunch and doing little things together, and after class they’ll all meet at a little round table (in the lobby) and talk.”
Over the years, the class has developed fun routines to keep things entertaining.
For the Fourth of July, Halloween and Christmas, everyone wears a costume — from the neck and up, of course.
“We get some pretty wild costumes,” Shelton said, laughing. “I try to make it fun. I’ve got a couple of squirt guns, so if they get to talking I’ll bring the squirt guns out.”
There’s even a yearly calendar that the group puts together each year, marking birthdays and special occasions. Each month’s page features photos of the group, including their holiday costumes.
“It started out, we had one person that really needed some medical help and we all prayed with her and it graduated from there,” said Ann Orth, whose been taking classes since the Healthpark opened. “After one class, and it’s strictly optional, we all have prayer intentions that we offer for somebody who may have family members who are hurting. It’s a wonderful, all-around experience.
“It’s like your family away from your family. During COVID, when they didn’t have classes, we came and did it on our own. Then when they closed everything, we realized how important the socialization was, as well as the exercise.”
The Morning (and Evening) Waves class emphasizes cardiovascular conditioning, toning, strengthening and flexibility. The class uses equipment such as aqua bells, noodles, bands and aqua gloves to create a moderate-to-high-intensity workout.
The Healthpark offers nearly 15 different water exercise classes, all with different workout types and goals in mind.
“What’s good about the water is it’s low-impact but you’ve also got that resistance,” Shelton noted. “People don’t think you can get the cardio that you can. For instance, on my Apple Watch, I usually get 6,000 steps teaching the class.
“You jog 10 minutes in the water, it’s equivalent to a mile and a half on land because of the resistance. We can do almost anything on land in the water — jumping jacks, shooting basketball, pilates. It’s just like an aerobics class but we do it in water.”
Orth attends classes four times a week and notices the positive effects immediately.
“We’re dealing with core, we’re dealing with balance, we’re dealing with cardio,” she said. “To me, it’s just a wonderful way to start the day. You feel like you’re walking better, you’re bending better, you can get up and down better.”
Billie Keller, who takes six classes at the Healthpark every week, has been a part of the group for nine years — and it’s been a constant support system along the way.
“I like it because you do what you can,” she said. “Some people in that class are 80 years old and I think to myself, ‘Dang, I hope when I’m that age, I can still do this.’ But you do it at your own pace. People are there to help you and encourage you. Nobody laughs at you. It’s a really good group.
“I always liked water. I was even a lifeguard when I was growing up. I never liked to exercise or liked to sweat, so the pool was perfect. It’s just easy, I love it.”
And, she added, you don’t even have to be a swimmer to enjoy the class.
“People worry about, ‘I can’t swim, I can’t swim.’ You don’t have to swim. You can stand towards the front, there’s a lifeguard.
“It gets you moving. It gets your balance going. I really can’t think of anything negative about it. I want more people to do it.”
Orth agreed.
“If people don’t think they can do the physical part of it, they don’t have to jump in and do everything,” she said. “They can do it all at their own pace.”
Keller often goes to the Healthpark with her husband, who usually goes upstairs to work out. Occasionally, he’ll even join the class and follows along as best as he can.
As long as everyone continues to have fun and get the exercise they need, Shelton is satisfied. The friendships built along the way are a much-appreciated bonus.
“It’s very touching,” Shelton said. “They mean a lot to me.”
