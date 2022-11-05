Zach Clayton rushed for 118 yards and a pair of touchdowns to lead McLean County to a 15-7 victory over Caldwell County in the first round of the KHSAA Class 2-A playoffs Friday night in Princeton.
Clayton scored on a pair of 1-yard TD runs in the second quarter, including a run as time expired that put the Cougars up 15-0 at halftime.
McLean County (9-2) rolled up 338 yards of total offense, with 311 coming on the ground. Elijah Baldwin ran for 83 yards, and Brodie Cline added 79 rushing yards.
Luke Parker threw a 63-yard touchdown to Logan Chambliss with 6:03 left in the game, but the Tigers (5-6) couldn’t get any closer from there. Clayton snagged an interception late in the game to seal the victory.
“Good, tough win against a very good Caldwell team,” said MCHS assistant coach Justin Cook. “Defense bent a little, but never broke. We limited Caldwell to 27 offensive plays, only nine in the first half. Offensively, our line did a good job of opening holes and helped us churn out over 300 rushing yards.”
McLean County moves on to face Owensboro Catholic next week.
CENTRAL HARDIN 33, APOLLO 6
The Eagles’ season came to a close with a loss in the opening round of the Class 6-A playoffs in Cecilia.
Apollo ends its year at 2-9.
Central Hardin (10-1) advances to face Daviess County next week.
BOWLING GREEN 49, OHIO COUNTY 0
The Purples rolled to a win in the first round of the Class 5-A playoffs in Bowling Green.
With the loss, Ohio County’s season comes to a close at 3-8.
Bowling Green (9-2) moves on to face South Warren next week.
GOLF BROUGHTON WINS REGION PLAYER OF YEAR, OTHERS HONORED
Daviess County golfer Grant Broughton was named the 2nd Region’s golfer of the year on Friday.
Broughton finished with 730 points to lead the all-region team, which also included Ohio County’s Seth Moore (515 points), Matthew Brown (485) and Jacob Blackburn (420), DCHS teammate Dawson Lamb (255) and Hancock County’s Declan Lewko (180).
