When Liam Coen addressed his return to Kentucky for the first time Thursday afternoon, it was obvious to see how much the decision meant to him.
Though the Wildcats offensive coordinator’s return wasn’t announced until his stint with the NFL’s Los Angeles Rams ended earlier this week, it was, perhaps, the worst kept secret in football. No one could comment on it publicly, but everyone knew it was imminent.
“The opportunity to come back and coach for Coach (Mark) Stoops and be around these players and have an impact on young people’s lives was ultimately the decision to come back and do this at a high level,” said Coen, who will make the move from LA to Kentucky for the second time in three years. “I couldn’t be more thankful.”
The expectation is for the 37-year-old to help provide a boost to a UK offense that struggled mightily throughout 2022, as the Cats finished the season at 7-6 with a 21-0 loss to Iowa in the Music City Bowl.
However, Coen was quick to acknowledge that he can’t simply walk through the door and repeat the offensive performance that led UK to a 10-3 record just one season before.
“It’s exciting to come back and be a part of this thing, to be honest,” he said. “The way that it’s going to look offensively, it’s not going to be the same. The core foundation, beliefs, the standards at which we want to operate with on a day-to-day basis — those will be the same.”
Coen’s return will also serve as a reunion of sorts between him and some of the Cats’ younger players — like highly-touted wide receivers Dane Key and Barion Brown — that he initially helped recruit. Even Ramon Jefferson, the FCS All-American transfer from Sam Houston State who tore his ACL in UK’s first game of 2022, was originally recruited by Coen out of high school.
That familiarity, including with some of the Cats who played under Coen during his first tenure with Kentucky, will only pay dividends moving forward.
Simply put, it’ll be a lot easier than starting from scratch.
“I’m excited about some of the young talent and excited about some of the guys that are deciding to come back,” Coen said. “(Tight end) Brenden Bates and (offensive lineman) Kenneth Horsey and some of those guys that are veterans that do know my style of coaching, the philosophy, the standards — those are all things that are nice to be able to have.
“I haven’t had a ton of time to truly dive into each player as much as I’d like to, but I do feel as though there’s enough guys on the offensive side of the ball that I do have familiarity with, that ultimately the personnel decisions can be expedited, and some of those conversations when I do get there.”
Admittedly, Coen was only able to keep up with UK last season when the Cats were on television, and he’s only recently. begun sifting through game film.
However, his first goal is clear: Fixing Kentucky’s offensive line problems.
“That’s the No. 1 priority when we get there, is diving into that position group, personnel-wise, schematically, fundamentally, technique, attitude, demeanor — all of that needs to get dove into really quickly when we get there,” he said. “I do remember the first time that I came, that was the unit that I never really worried about.
“The offensive line, that’s more than a third of your unit on a play-by-play basis. If those five aren’t on the same page, don’t have the right mentality or aren’t doing what they’re supposed to do, it’s really hard to have success as an offense, no matter who’s around them. It’s a challenge, but it’s definitely a challenge that we need to get after.”
Though the ultimate look and execution of Kentucky’s offense remains to be seen, Coen said it’ll be catered around the comfortability and skills of NC State transfer quarterback Devin Leary.
“I do believe that this guy can throw the football as well as anybody in the country,” he said. “He wanted to come to Kentucky, obviously to win football games and have an opportunity to win an SEC championship, but also to be developed into a future NFL quarterback.
“A lot of this is going to be about Devin and what he’s comfortable with. It’s his last year of football, and it’d be crazy for me to walk in there and say, ‘This is what you’re doing, this is how you’re doing it,’ when maybe he’s completely uncomfortable doing some of those things. I do believe it’s going to be a collaboration — some of the things that he was successful with in his past, but also some of the things that we know we need to do in order to operate in the SEC.”
So, for now, all is right for Kentucky football. The Wildcats got their man, and Coen got the return to Kentucky that he wanted.
