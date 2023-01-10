Now that the Los Angeles Rams’ NFL season is officially over, the wait for Liam Coen is on.
The former Kentucky offensive coordinator is expected to rejoin the Wildcats after a dismal return to LA — Coen was originally an assistant coach for the Rams under Sean McVay before taking over as offensive coordinator at UK in 2021, then rejoined McVay’s staff in the same role this past season — and, needless to say, the excitement and expectations in Lexington are off the charts.
After all, the results speak for themselves.
With Coen’s help, UK went 10-3 and beat Iowa in the 2022 Citrus Bowl. A year later, under first-year offensive coordinator Rich Scangarello, UK went only 7-6 with a 21-0 loss to Iowa in the Music City Bowl.
So, plug Coen back into the equation, and everything should run smoothly, right?
If only it were that simple.
Of course, adding someone who’s proven that he can help develop a successful college offense will certainly help. At the same time, though, the Cats’ woes won’t simply be solved with one personnel move.
There are no easy fixes in college football.
One person won’t improve an offense that scored only 20.4 points per game — 112th out of 131 teams in FBS — like Kentucky’s did in 2022.
One person won’t improve an offensive line that gave up 3.62 sacks per game — 127th in the country.
One person won’t improve a running game that yielded only 165.2 yards per outing — 108th in the nation.
One person won’t improve an offense that converted 34.1% of third downs (108th), tallied 229 total first downs (99th) and gave up 19 turnovers (tied for 69th).
At least not single-handedly.
Coen won’t have the same weapons at his disposal as he did in 2021.
Will Levis, who made an indelible mark on the UK program as a transfer and has since been projected as a first-round pick in the upcoming NFL draft, won’t be back.
Chris Rodriguez, an All-SEC running back who finished as the Cats’ third all-time leading rusher (3,644 yards), is also trying his hand at the NFL.
Wan’Dale Robinson, who set single-season receiving records (104 receptions, 1,334 yards) in his lone season at Kentucky, is already suiting up on Sundays for the New York Giants.
Luke Fortner and Darian Kinnard, two key pieces to UK’s offensive line in Coen’s only season in Lexington, were also drafted.
So, Coen’s return to the Cats isn’t as easy as it’s been made out to be.
It’ll have to be another rebuild of sorts, this time with a cast that includes NC State transfer quarterback Devin Leary, Vanderbilt transfer running back Ray Davis, an unproven offensive line and a plethora of pass-catching playmakers.
Before, Coen’s system helped the Cats improve from 21.8 points per game (107th) in 2020 to 32.8 points per game (34th) in 2021 and 318 yards per game (115th) to 431.2 yards per game (41st).
It was marked improvement, but Kentucky also had the luxury of a healthy and talented group of players that bought in to those changes.
Nothing is ever for certain in sports, and Coen’s potential return wouldn’t necessarily fix every problem.
And, although unlikely, his arrival to UK isn’t 100% guaranteed, either.
In recent days, rumors have swirled that McVay may not even return to Los Angeles — and, if that happens, there’s also a chance that Coen goes with him to whatever that next destination may be.
For Mark Stoops and the Wildcats, though, adding him back to the coaching staff would represent a huge offseason win. Pairing Coen with UK’s incoming transfers, and the talented players already on the roster, makes sense on paper.
The next step is for the Cats — and not just Coen — to put it all together.
