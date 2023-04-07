Keelan Cole has cemented his place in Great Midwest Athletic Conference history.
After finishing his college career as one of the most prolific football players in Kentucky Wesleyan history, the speedy wide receiver is one of three inductees selected for the inaugural class of the G-MAC Hall of Fame. The Louisville native, preparing to enter his seventh season in the NFL, suited up for the Panthers from 2012-16 and has earned G-MAC immortality alongside former Ursuline track-and-field standout Janelle Perry Harris and Ursuline star basketball player Laney Lewis.
The three will be honored during the conference’s spring awards banquet on May 23 in Blue Ash, Ohio.
“The Great Midwest has had a number of outstanding student-athlete, coach, and administrator contributors to the success of the conference, and these three student-athletes helped define our league over our first decade,” said Great Midwest Commissioner Tom Daeger in a statement. “I look forward to honoring Keelan, Janelle, and Laney this spring as our inaugural Hall of Fame class. They are well-deserved inductees.”
Cole still holds numerous league and school records.
The two-time Don Hansen First-Team All-American selection, also an Associated Press and D2Football.com First-Team All-American pick in his final season, set the league record with 2,181 all-purpose yards as a senior in 2016. Always a threat in the return game on special teams, he’s also second in league history with 347 all-purpose yards in a single game — a feat he achieved in Wesleyan’s 35-21 loss to NCAA Division I Davidson on Sept. 10, 2016. Cole, a 6-foot-1, 196-pounder, finished as the NCAA leader in total receiving yards (1,577) and set the G-MAC single-season mark for receiving yards per game (127.4) in 2016, as well.
As a senior, he finished with 57 receptions, with 15 catches resulting in touchdowns. He also ran back two kickoffs for touchdowns, averaging 29.4 yards per kickoff return.
The Panthers worked to get the ball into Cole’s hands as much as possible after a junior campaign in which he recorded 1,524 yards and 19 scores on 78 catches — an effort that resulted in AP Third-Team All-American honors in 2015.
Cole finished his college career with just about every career receiving record at KWC — receptions (258), receiving yards (4,852) and touchdowns (59). He also remains the Panthers’ career record holder in all-purpose yards (6,514).
After joining KWC out of Central High School, where Cole played sparingly as a defensive back and held the ball on field-goal attempts, he redshirted his first season before emerging as a 544-yard, six-TD receiver in 2013. A year later, he broke out for an NCAA-best 1,516 yards and a 21 touchdowns on 75 catches. Away from the football field, Cole earned honors as the G-MAC Track & Field Athlete of the Year in 2014 for his sprinting prowess.
Cole signed with the Jacksonville Jaguars as an undrafted free agent in 2017 and caught 83 passes for 748 yards and a trio of touchdowns as a rookie. Following four seasons in Jacksonville, Cole signed with the New York Jets on a one-year deal worth $5.5 million in 2021, and a season later signed a one-year, $1.1-million contract with the Las Vegas Raiders. He re-signed with the Raiders late last month.
Over his NFL career, Cole has totaled 2,832 yards and 14 TDs on 93 receptions.
