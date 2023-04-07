Colts Raiders Football

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Keelan Cole pushes off Indianapolis Colts cornerback Tony Brown on a punt return during a game on Nov. 13, 2022, in Las Vegas.

 Associated Press

Keelan Cole has cemented his place in Great Midwest Athletic Conference history.

After finishing his college career as one of the most prolific football players in Kentucky Wesleyan history, the speedy wide receiver is one of three inductees selected for the inaugural class of the G-MAC Hall of Fame. The Louisville native, preparing to enter his seventh season in the NFL, suited up for the Panthers from 2012-16 and has earned G-MAC immortality alongside former Ursuline track-and-field standout Janelle Perry Harris and Ursuline star basketball player Laney Lewis.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.