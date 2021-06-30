The floodgates of college athletics have opened.
For decades, the NCAA held firm on its stance: College student-athletes are amateurs and, as a result, can’t be paid in any way, shape or form. Aside from scholarships and other school-provided funds, no other money should find its way into their pockets.
And, over the years, the NCAA has handed out punishment like candy.
In 2010, Reggie Bush was forced to return his Heisman Trophy for accepting nearly $200,000 from a sports agent during his time at Southern California. The school was ineligible to compete in bowl games in 2010 and 2011, even though Bush hadn’t suited up for the Trojans since 2005.
Later that year, the NCAA levied a one-year bowl ban on Ohio State after Buckeyes quarterback Terrelle Pryor and seven teammates exchanged jerseys, rings and other team memorabilia for $14,000 in cash and tattoos.
In 2002, Michigan took down banners from the 1992 and 1993 Final Four seasons after it was discovered Chris Webber and other Wolverine players had accepted loans from a booster.
Perhaps the most famous case was the Southern Methodist football program receiving the “death penalty” after a slush fund was used to pay players and their families during the 1970s and 80s. The Mustangs didn’t play in 1987 or 1988 — and SMU had just one winning season over the next 20 years before finally reaching a bowl game again in 2009.
The severity of violations varies, of course, along with the punishments they garner. Sometimes schools try to self-impose sanctions to ward off any future penalties, but it doesn’t always work out that way.
Still, the fact remains that the NCAA fought against any sort of monetary payment for its student-athletes for countless years.
Then last week, when the Supreme Court made its ruling in NCAA v. Alston — a case that dates back to 2014 — all sorts of opportunities became available. All of a sudden, state governors started signing executive orders to allow student-athletes to make money off of their name, image and likeness.
Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear signed it into Kentucky law on June 24.
“This action ensures we are not at a competitive disadvantage in recruiting, and also that our student-athletes have the same rights and opportunities as those in other states,” he said. “For any individual athlete, their name, image and likeness are their own and no one else’s.”
In other words: The NCAA has made billions of dollars on the backs of its athletes, and now those players can finally start to make money of their own.
Since then, it seems like college sports has been turned on its head. For decades, we were told it wasn’t possible. Yet, here we are.
On Monday, the NCAA’s Division I Council voted to recommend the Division I Board of Directors adopt an interim policy to suspend amateurism rules related to name, image and likeness. The board meets Wednesday, and if it accepts the recommendation, the policy would remain in place until federal legislation or new NCAA rules are created.
We’ll see where the next step takes the NCAA and its student-athletes, but for now, things are moving rapidly into a new era of collegiate athletics. Starting July 1, the rules will go into effect and transform college sports into something brand new altogether.
Anyone who doesn’t get on board will be left behind.
