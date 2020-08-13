The dominoes have started to fall.
On Tuesday, the Big Ten and Pac-12 athletics conferences decided to officially postpone the 2020 college football season this fall — instead opting to try for a spring 2021 slate.
On one hand, it came as somewhat of a surprise that neither conference wanted to even give it a shot before calling things off. Then again, there really shouldn’t be many surprises when it comes to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Not every league is punting on a fall season, though.
The other Power 5 conferences — SEC, ACC and Big 12 — are still gearing up for a delayed start in September. But now that the plan of postponing the year has become more than just an idea, it opens the door for others to follow suit.
SEC commissioner Greg Sankey, for example, doesn’t want to take action just yet, when there’s still so much information out there to process.
“I remain comfortable with the thorough and deliberate approach that the SEC and our 14 members are taking to support a healthy environment for our student-athletes,” Sankey said in a statement Tuesday. “We will continue to further refine our policies and protocols for a safe return to sports as we monitor developments around COVID-19 in a continued effort to support, educate and care for our student-athletes every day.”
The ACC, meanwhile, has formed its own medical advisory group to help navigate the coronavirus waters. Everything remains on track to begin playing Sept. 10, league officials say.
“We believe we can mitigate it down to a level that makes everyone safe,” Dr. Cameron Wolfe, a Duke infectious disease specialist who leads the ACC’s medical advisory team, told Sports Business Daily. “Can we safely have two teams meet on the field? I would say yes. Will it be tough? Yes. Will it be expensive and hard and lots of work? For sure. But I do believe you can sufficiently mitigate the risk of bringing COVID onto the football field or into the training room at a level that’s no different than living as a student on campus.”
The Big 12 is going full steam ahead.
“Our student-athletes want to compete, and it is the board’s collective opinion that sports can be conducted safely and in concert with the best interests of their well-being,” Big 12 board of directors chairman and TCU chancellor Victor Boschini said in a statement. “We remain vigilant in monitoring the trends and effects of COVID-19 as we learn more about the virus. If, at any point, our scientists and doctors conclude that our institutions cannot provide a safe and appropriate environment for our participants, we will change course.”
On the surface, it would appear that college football is happening in some way, shape or form this year. But just like everything COVID-related, there’s always a chance things will change.
Now that the Big Ten and Pac-12 have set the precedent — along with Football Championship Subdivision conferences like the Mid-American and Mountain West — it won’t take much for others to shut down, too. After all, it’s so much easier to make these kinds of decisions when someone else has ventured through that door first.
Until student-athletes actually suit up and start playing, all the buzz is just talk. In a sense, they’re only kicking the can a little further down the road until they have to pick it up again.
So yes, college football remains a possibility for the fall, but it’s far from certain.
The dominoes have started to fall, and they’re not done yet.
