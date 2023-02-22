The length of a college football game is longer than it’s ever been, but that might be changing soon.
The clock reads 60 minutes, of course, but according to NCAA statistics, a game from kickoff to conclusion actually takes about 3 hours and 21 minutes to complete in real time. College football commissioners have been looking into several clock rule changes that could reduce plays, in an effort to both limit injuries and shorten games.
A couple of the discussed changes are simple enough and shouldn’t cause much stir: Barring teams from calling consecutive timeouts, like when they’re excessively trying to ice opposing kickers; and no longer extending first or third quarters for an untimed down if there’s a penalty on the final play of the period. Those are innocuous enough, and though they won’t cause any massive difference in the overall scope of things, college football’s leaders are trying to trim the fat anywhere they can.
At most, those would only affect a handful of plays each game. Often, they wouldn’t be a factor at all.
After that, however, is where things get interesting.
The third rule change would end something that has made college football uniquely different from the NFL: Stopping the clock on first downs. Instead, the game clock would keep rolling after first downs until the final two minutes of a half. Previously, it would stop to allow the officials to re-spot the ball and get into position first.
Then there’s the fourth proposal, which is clearly the most drastic of the quartet.
The fourth rule change would treat incomplete passes like runs out of bounds — the clock would stop only until the ball is spotted and the referee gives a “ready to play” signal, unless it happens late in the first half or near the end of the game. No specific time has been determined in preliminary talks.
Studies leading up to these discussions, which have been spearheaded by a working group commissioned by the 10 FBS commissioners and two FCS commissioners in the College Football Officials Board of Managers, showed that the average offense would lose up to nine plays per game if the clock keeps running after first downs. Letting it run after incomplete passes would cut out almost an additional 20 plays per contest.
Naturally, these changes would affect possession-heavy squads more than quick-scoring teams.
For example, though Kentucky’s offense struggled in nearly every metric in 2022, the Wildcats still finished 11th in the nation in time of possession (33 minutes per game).
For offenses that may not as explosive — the Cats were 102nd in the country with 5.19 yards per play — removing clock stoppages presents an opportunity to hold the ball even longer and frustrate defenses with slow, methodical drives.
It would be a viable strategy for the Cats to use against some of the SEC’s top-scoring teams, like Georgia and Tennessee.
According to SEC commissioner Greg Sankey in comments to CBS Sports, the league’s research suggests that reducing plays could result in student-athletes playing an average of 1.2 games fewer per season. If player safety is really at the forefront of the changes, then having less plays means less risk of injury. With the 12-team College Football Playoff beginning in 2024-25, a deep postseason run could extend a program’s season to as many as 17 games — the same length of an NFL season.
College student-athletes don’t receive nearly the amount of injury support that NFL players do, so there’s merit to wanting to limit how often they’re on the field. Considering college football games already edge the NFL in average plays per matchup — 180 to 155 — playing the same amount of games as the professionals is a legitimate cause for worry.
“Increased exposure does alter game [length],” added Sankey, referring to every play in a game as potential exposure to injury. “I don’t get a lot of complaints about game lengths. It’s a different game than the NFL. It should be. But those exposures over a year’s time have to be [a concern].”
Nothing has been determined yet, and any changes would need to be approved by the NCAA Playing Rules Oversight Panel later this year. Changes are likely on the way, though — and they’re coming sooner rather than later.
