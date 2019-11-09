Colonels top DC in first round

HENDERSON -- Daviess County struggled to get much going offensively Friday night, as the Panthers fell, 36-16, to Henderson County in the first round of the KHSAA Class 6-A playoffs at Colonel Stadium.
The teams previously met on Oct. 18 at Daviess County, where the Panthers came out with a 30-27 overtime victory. However, the Colonels' district record gave them homefield advantage for Friday night's postseason contest.
Henderson County (8-3) got on the board with a field goal on the first drive of the game to go up 3-0. After a three and out by DC (5-6), the Colonels marched to the 1-yard line before the Panthers came away with a goal-line stand by forcing a turnover on downs.
Panthers' quarterback Joe Humphreys was taken down in the end zone for a Henderson safety moments later, however, pushing the Colonels to a 5-0 lead with 11:43 remaining in the half.
DC's defense was the highlight of the first half, with Weston Lane and Decker Renfrow recording interceptions.
"Hats off to our defense tonight," Panthers coach Matt Brannon said. "They've battled all game long and kept us in it. They gave us a shot towards the end, but we couldn't generate enough offense to cut the lead."
Henderson's defense extended the Colonels' lead with a pick-six with 3:46 remaining before halftime, and the two-point conversion put Henderson County ahead 13-0.
After punting the ball away, the Panthers got an interception by Max Dees to give Daviess County the ball back
with 8:39 to go in the third. Three costly penalties on the ensuing offensive drive forced DC to punt again, though.
The Panthers held Henderson County to a field goal with 2:48 left in the third quarter.
Henderson found the endzone with 8:33 remaining in the game to go ahead 23-0.
DC got on the board late when Humphreys found Renfrow for a 17-yard touchdown with 7:13 remaining. Humphreys threw to Shane Riley for the two-point conversion to cut DC's deficit to 23-8.
"Penalties really shot ourselves in the foot early in the second half," Brannon said. "We continued to fight all the way to the end."
After another Henderson County score, the Panthers recorded another touchdown with Humphreys connecting with Renfrow again. The two-point conversion was good, making the score 29-16 with 4:33 to play.
The Colonels tacked on another score late to provide the final margin.
Henderson faces McCracken County next week in the second round.
