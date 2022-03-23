King Combest is a national champion.
The 14-year-old Owensboro Middle School sprinter capped off a year of winning races and setting records with a remarkable performance at the biggest meet of the season — the Adidas Track Nationals on Saturday in Virginia Beach, Virginia — and he didn’t miss a beat under the bright lights.
Combest finished the finals of the 60-meter dash in 7.16 seconds, cementing his place as the middle school national champion.
“It was the best track meet you can ever go to,” he said Tuesday. “I ran, and I won. Me and my Papaw, we cried on the big stage, and everybody was proud of me. I broke a lot of records, and I’m happy with it.
“It feels amazing being the fastest 14-year-old in the world. I put a lot of time into it. It was hard. I knew these kids my age ran and they were the fastest too, but I knew how to be motivated.”
Combest’s national championship victory came following a season in which he recorded times of 7.12, 7.11, 7.10 and even a national-record-breaking 7.08 seconds at the eighth-grade level.
King is the son of 60-meter high school national record-holder Casey Combest, whose time of 6.57 remains unbeaten 23 years later.
“I’m super proud of King,” Casey Combest said. “To go up there and compete against the nation’s best, to come out on top and to run seven of the top 10 times ever this year in history — King is the fastest middle school sprinter in U.S. history.
“The record he set will probably be there for as long as 6.57, for middle school. He set the bar high, he represented Owensboro Middle School in its finest, and he’s putting the state on the map.”
King credits much of his success to the support he gets from family — “It fuels me 100%, 1,000%,” he says — but he also has motivations of his own.
“I want to break my dad’s record,” he said. “It’s not about all my other times. That’s the one thing I want to do. When I get to high school, I want to beat that record. In middle school right now, I’m beating records, but the main one is because I want to steal his ring.
“He knows. When I beat it, I’m going to be so proud of myself because I worked so hard for it.”
There’s nothing Casey wants more.
“I tell him all the time, ‘You might rewrite the history books, but the hardest record you’re going to face is 6.57,’ ” he said, laughing. “If he can do that, I feel like the sky’s the limit for King.
“I feel like if there’s anybody that’s going to beat it, it’s going to be King. It means a lot to him. We’ve talked about it ever since he’s been a little boy. When I was 14, I couldn’t be anywhere near where King is now.”
Last year, King Combest set the seventh-grade national record with 7.39 seconds in the 60 meters. This season, he set the eighth-grade record. Moving forward, he’s excited to see what type of competition he’ll face at the high school level.
“It’s going to be a lot of pushing,” he said. “In high school, it’s different. I know people are fast, but when I come out, I’m going to push them a lot because I know what I’m capable of doing.”
