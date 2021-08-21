Apollo High School quarterback Christian Combs threw four touchdowns, and the Eagles played shutdown defense in the second half en route to a 44-27 conquest of Owensboro Catholic on the opening night of high school football Friday at Steele Stadium’s Independence Bank Field.
Apollo jumped out to an early 20-0 lead in the first quarter, but the Aces pulled to within 28-21 at intermission. After that, however, the Eagles scored 16 unanswered points to pull away for the victory.
“I reminded them of all the hard work they put in, in June and July,” Eagles coach John Edge said. “All the running, the lifting, the extra running, then our pace of practice — we don’t stand around a whole lot at all. We grinded it out.
“Credit to our kids, they fought hard. (Catholic) is a hard team, they’re going to play for 48 minutes all the time, so you got to play for 48 minutes too.”
The Eagles wasted little time, opening the game with a 10-play, 75-yard drive capped off by Noah Rhinerson’s 1-yard touchdown run.
On the very next possession, Apollo’s Kyle Taylor intercepted a Catholic screen pass attempt and returned it 35 yards for a score and an early 14-0 advantage.
“Kyle Taylor had a great pick-six there,” Edge said. “I think that really helped, it gave us a boost.”
After forcing a turnover on downs on the ensuing possession, the Eagles struck on 4th-and-15 when Combs tossed a screen pass to Rhinerson, who broke loose through the defense for a 27-yard score. After the mixed PAT, Apollo led 20-0.
The Aces answered on the kickoff when Braden Mundy scooped up a lateral from Jack Terry, reversing up the right side of the field for an 80-yard TD.
Catholic struck once more behind an 11-play, 74-yard drive, with Hunter Monroe’s 1-yard score bringing the Aces within 20-14 with 6:38 until halftime.
On the very next possession, Eli Masterson’s reeled in a 46-yard touchdown reception from Combs. Two plays later, Catholic pulled to within one score when Clancy tossed a 63-yard touchdown pass to Mundy — making it a 28-21 affair at halftime.
The second half, however, was all Eagles.
Combs connected with John Lynn and Rhinerson for scoring strikes of 49 and 30 yards, respectively, and a deep punt by Apollo kicker Harrison Bowman later pinned the Aces on their own 3-yard-line — setting the stage for an Eagles safety and subsequent 44-21 advantage.
Catholic scored the game’s final touchdown on Brady Atwell’s 2-yard run within the final minute.
For the game, Combs completed 19-of-27 pass attempts for 290 yards and four TDs, along with 68 rushing yards. Rhinerson finished with three scores — two receiving and one rushing — and Masteron hauled in six passes for 97 yards and a score.
Edge called Rhinerson’s performance a “breakout game” but noted some areas with his squad he’d like to see improvement.
“We’re tough, but we got to cut down on some mistakes — crazy, silly mistake — as all teams do in the first game,” he said. “Scrimmages are great, but it’s not a game. We just got to cut down on silly mistakes and polish them up.”
Catholic coach Jason Morris pointed to his team’s early deficit as a major factor in the loss.
“Apollo is a solid 6-A school, and you can’t spot them 20 points,” he said. “That’s what we did tonight. We played from behind early, made a run at them in the second quarter, and then had an interception go right through our hands (late in the first half). They made plays when it was time to make plays, and we didn’t.”
Catholic was also forced to play the second half without starting quarterback Lincoln Clancy, who injured his shoulder during the game. Reserve duties were split between freshmen Brady Atwell and Vince Carrico, along with Mundy, who also missed portions of the contest with a lower back injury.
“If it wasn’t for bad luck, we wouldn’t have had any luck tonight,” Morris said. “For us to be as good as we can be, we’ve got to have Braden Mundy play all four quarters, which he wasn’t able to do tonight. Prayers go out to my quarterback. He’s as good of a kid as there is, and he doesn’t deserve what I’m afraid is wrong with his shoulder.”
Clancy finished 6-of-11 for 107 yards with one TD and one interception before leaving the game. Morris expects Mundy to fill in under center moving forward.
Monroe finished with 99 yards and a TD for the Aces, who return to action next week against Daviess County.
The Eagles play again when they host Owensboro next week.
“One game at a time,” Edge said. “We’re on to Owensboro. We’re going to celebrate this win for 24 hours, and then we’re on to the next.”
APOLLO 20 8 7 9—44
OWENSBORO CATHOLIC 6 15 0 6 — 27
A-Rhinerson 1 run (Bowman kick)
A-Taylor 35 interception (Bowman kick)
A-Rhinerson 27 yard pass from Combs (kick failed)
OC-Mundy 80 yard kickoff return (kick failed)
OC-Monroe 1 run (Frick kick)
A-Masterson 46 pass from Combs (Rhinerson pass from Combs)
A-Lynn 49 pass from Combs (Bowman kick)
A-Rhinerson 30 pass from Combs (Bowman kick)
OC-Atwell 2 run (kick failed)
