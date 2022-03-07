Skyy Clark, the No. 26 overall player in the 2022 class according to 247Sports, has de-committed from Kentucky, his father confirmed on Sunday.
A five-star prospect according to the industry generated 247Sports Composite ranking, the 6-foot-3, 185-pound point guard at Montverde (Fla.) Academy previously committed to the Wildcats in October of 2020.
The standout senior posted a statement on Twitter detailing his decision to ask for a release from his scholarship:
“First and foremost I would like to thank Coach Cal, the entire coaching staff at UK as well as the BBN for all the love and support you all have shown me over the past two years. It honestly means the world to me. And that is what has made this decision such a tough one for me. But after a lot of thought and reflection I have decided to ask for my release from the University of Kentucky so I can reopen my recruitment.”
He continued, “I will take the next few weeks to regroup with my family to figure out what is the best move moving forward. Thank you all and God bless.”
Clark’s primary recruiter at Kentucky was Joel Justus, who is now the top assistant at Arizona State.
Kentucky holds commitments from Cason Wallace and Chris Livingston in the class of 2022.
