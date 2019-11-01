The last two weeks have been nothing short of monumental for the Daviess County High School football team.
The Panthers, who were looking to find solid footing as they headed into the final stretch of the season, were spectacular in a back-and-forth, 30-27 overtime victory against Henderson County on Oct. 18.
The Colonels, rolling into Reid Stadium as the top team in Class 6-A, District 1, couldn't have foreseen Shane Riley's 140 yards and three touchdowns. Or, two passing TDs and an additional rushing score by sophomore quarterback Joe Humphreys. Or, most importantly, the Panthers' stout defense, which made key stops all night.
DC followed up that performance with another topsy-turvy nailbiter, this time in the form of a 49-45 win at Apollo's newly-opened Eagle Stadium.
The Panthers rallied from a 17-point deficit, got a combined 425 rushing yards and five touchdowns from Riley and freshman Bryson Parm and capped it all off with a defensive stand after Apollo blocked a punt inside the final minute of the game.
In short, the last two weeks have been quite the rollercoaster for the Panthers.
However, it didn't exactly come out of nowhere. The Daviess County train has been picking up steam for quite a while now.
In fact, the Panthers' recent success dates back to a Sept. 13 meeting with Ohio County. After starting the year 0-3, the Panthers picked up their first win of the year with a 39-6 victory in Hartford.
Since then, they've been playing at a whole different level.
DC dropped a 55-17 decision to Owensboro the following week -- but those 17 points remain the most that any team has scored against the Red Devils this year.
A massive 51-6 victory over Marshall County was then followed by a 50-36 setback at McCracken County on Oct. 4.
See the pattern?
They haven't been perfect, but in the Panthers' last six games, they've gone 4-2 -- averaging 37 points per outing during that stretch. It's been quite the turnaround for a team that began the year simply looking for younger players to step up and fill the void left by a number of departing seniors.
Instead of rebuilding, it appears that DC has simply reloaded -- favoring a ground-and-pound rushing attack over the aerial displays that once allowed the Panthers to prosper in the past.
DC coach Matt Brannon and his staff didn't expect it to be a quick process, but perhaps the Panthers' success has come around a little sooner than even he expected.
As the Panthers head into Friday's matchup against Warren East, they'll have the chance to finish the regular season with a 5-5 record. With the playoffs quickly approaching, DC has played itself into a first-place tie within the district with Henderson County and McCracken County. All three sit at 3-1.
And, it's all because the Panthers bought in.
Following DC's win over Henderson County, Brannon called the win vindication for all of the work his team has put in over the course of the season. The victory over Apollo just further cemented what Brannon's been preaching.
No doubt, the last few weeks have the Panthers brimming with confidence.
With an offense led by Riley, Parm and Humphreys, along with a deep and talented wide receiving corps and a large, space-eating offensive line, DC has been able to put up points in spades. Combine that with an opportunistic defense -- Decker Renfrow's scoop-and-score 92-yard fumble recovery touchdown with 6:21 left against Apollo serving as a prime example -- and the Panthers have the recipe to make some noise at the end of the year.
More than anything, DC is starting to believe in itself -- and there's a whole lot that teams can accomplish with just a little belief.
