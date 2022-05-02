The Owensboro Convention Center will host its first youth basketball tournament on the venue’s new sports flooring when the AthElite Memorial Day Challenge kicks off May 28-29.
The event will use the four courts installed in three expo halls at the convention center to accommodate the 50-plus boys and girls teams that are expected to compete. The field will feature squads from at least five states ranging from third to 11th grade.
Event organizers anticipate more than 1,500 people to attend what will be the largest youth basketball in Owensboro in spring and summer 2022.
“We are looking forward to a great weekend of basketball,” said Sam Swinford, Lead Director for AthElite Sports Management. “We are so excited to be the first basketball event at the Owensboro Convention Center. We look forward to working with the team (at the venue) to showcase how great the facility is for sporting events. Our staff has been working hard to get everything ready to make this a successful event. We hope to make this event a fixture for years to come.”
The games will also be streamed by AthElite, which expects to welcome college coaches and national scouting services to the event, as well.
“We are thrilled to host AthElite and basketball for the first time on our new sports floor this May,” said Jamie Scheffer, Owensboro Convention Center assistant general manager. “Our team is dedicated to booking tournaments such as these which help drive economic impact and tourism to Owensboro.”
Mark Calitri, president and CEO of Visit Owensboro, called the event another tourism boost for the city as teams and spectators rent hotel rooms and eat at local restaurants.
“Attracting successful, top-caliber sports planners like Sam Swinford proves that Owensboro and Daviess County are becoming the complete sports solution,” he said. “Athletes, coaches and fans are telling us they love the brand new sports floor at the Owensboro Convention Center. We are proving the indoor sports concept is successful and creating a substantial economic impact to our community.”
The event schedule will include pool-play games on May 28, with championship matchups set for May 29.
Concessions and tournament apparel will be available for purchase.
Interested teams can contact Sam Swinford at 618-922-2263 or at Sam@AthEliteSportsManagement.com.
