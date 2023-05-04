Noah Cook struck out seven batters and allowed only three hits to help Apollo take a 2-0 district victory against Owensboro Catholic on Wednesday at Eagle Park.
Easton Blandford went 2-for-3 with a double and an RBI for Apollo (17-9, 3-3 9th District), and Josh Mayes added an RBI double for the Eagles.
Ty Lillpop also clubbed a double.
Brady Atwell went 2-for-3 with a double for Catholic (16-11, 3-3).
OWENSBORO CATHOLIC 000 000 0 — 0 3 2
WP-Cook. LP-Eyre. 2B-Blandford, Lillpop, Mayes (A), Atwell (OC).
SOFTBALL DAVIESS COUNTY 16, HERITAGE HILLS (IND.) 8Sadie Morris went 2-for-3 with a double and three runs, Amnie Newman was 3-for-4 with a double and a pair of RBIs and Callie Smith finished 3-for-5 with two RBIs in the Lady Panthers’ win in Lincoln City, Indiana.
Jessie Daniels and Kaydence Hamilton each drilled a home run for DC (), with Danielle Beckwith adding a double.
Emma Day and Miriam Gordon each had a double for Heritage Hills (12-6).
DAVIESS COUNTY 110 650 3 — 16 14 3
HERITAGE HILLS 112 040 0 — 8 12 2
WP-Timmons. LP-Kiegel. 2B-Beckwith, Morris, Newman (DC), Day, Gordon (HH). HR-Daniels, Hamilton (DC).
TENNIS APOLLO SWEEPS HENDERSON COUNTYThe Apollo girls tennis team topped Henderson County 5-4, while the boys team captured a 6-3 victory in a pair of matches at the Owensboro Tennis Complex.
Winners for the E-Gals were Sophey Jennings, Kaelin Payne, Maddie Ebelhar and Jolie Foster in singles, as well as Lucy Waldschmidt-Emma Parker in doubles.
The Eagles’ victors included Stetson Osborne, Jamison Franey and Conner O’Bryan in singles, along with a doubles sweep with wins from O’Bryan-Evan Wilson, Franey-Ben Austin and Osborne-Isaac Goldsberry.
The Red Devils swept a match at Moreland Park, garnering singles wins from John Clay Ford, Jeremy Gillihan, Miles McDaniel, Nick Plemmons and Kennedy Payne.
Owensboro’s doubles victors were Ford-Walker Gaddis and Andrew Diebel-Arlo Johnson.
Anna Travis also won for OHS in the lone girls matchup.
