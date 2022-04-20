Apollo High School’s Noah Cook struck out 14 batters in the one-hit pitching effort, and Dayton Brown drove in a pair of runs to lead the Eagles to a 3-0 district baseball victory against Owensboro on a chilly Tuesday night at Shifley Park’s Jack Hicks Field.
Cook walked four batters in the complete-game win, overcoming some early inconsistency after walking three batters in the first inning alone.
“Actually, he had a rocky start,” Apollo coach Mason Head said of the sophomore, who had walked only six batters in 24 innings entering Tuesday night. “He walked at least two, maybe three, in the first. He responded well and just checked back in.”
Offensively, the Eagles (13-6, 1-1 in 9th District) broke through in the third inning when Cayden Crabtree led off with a walk, advanced to third on Harrison Bowman’s base hit and then scored on an RBI single by Brown. A batter later, Nick Judd drove in Bowman with an RBI base hit of his own that gave Apollo a 2-0 advantage.
The Eagles added an insurance run in the seventh frame after Bowman tripled, which preceeded another RBI single from Brown.
Brown, Bowman and Josh Mayes finished with two hits apiece for Apollo, with Bowman plating a pair of runs in the process.
“We did a good job getting on base,” Head added. “I think we left six runners on base, in addition to the three that we scored, so we’re doing an OK job getting on base. It’s just getting a hit once we get guys in position, to bring them around, or executing, moving the guys up. We’re not doing a good job of that right now. We’re getting on base OK, we’re just not doing a great job of moving runners around without having to create something with legs.
“I think that’s the next thing we’re looking at for us: Once we get a guy on, our bats doing the work to move them around the bases.”
Eli Hampton collected the lone hit for the Red Devils (7-9, 0-2), who were kept off balance by Cook.
“Our pitcher gave us a chance, our pitcher and our defense gave our team an opportunity to win a game,” OHS coach Jake Fiorella said. “Offensively, I feel like we need to be a little bit more aggressive. We got some baserunners on early in the game, we just couldn’t cash it in, and as the game went on, Cook got in a rhythm and we didn’t do a whole lot to break it.
“Defense and pitching was good enough, our offense just has to step up. When you put up a zero, you are not winning any games.”
Owensboro pitcher Cayden Ray drew the start for OHS, giving up two earned runs on five hits, three walks and two strikeouts in six innings.
“He’s a guy that we know that we’re going to have to depend on in the postseason,” Fiorella said of the freshman hurler. “I don’t think we have one that we’re going to run out there and expect a seven-inning outing from, so we got four or five guys and we’re trying to figure out who those are. ... He’s been really competitive and he’s shown improvement from outing to outing. We’re letting him find his stride, and tonight he did a great job.”
For Head, Thursday’s game was a chance for his team to get better heading into the second half of the season — and he wants the Eagles to show the same kind of attitude moving forward that Cook displayed on the mound.
“What we saw from him on the mound, that kind of mentality, we need to feed off of that,” he said. “We need to let that bleed into our defense and let that bleed into our at-bats, let that same level of fire be our entire approach and not just the one guy on the mound. We’re seeing more of that, we’re just not nearly where we want to be yet.”
Apollo returns to action Wednesday with a home matchup against Whitesville Trinity, while OHS is off until a Thursday home contest against Daviess County.
APOLLO 002 000 1 — 3 7 0
OWENSBORO 000 000 0 — 0 1 2
WP-Cook. LP-Ray. 3B-Bowman (A).
