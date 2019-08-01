Connor Coombs of Central City is tied for 13th place after completing two rounds in the 100th Kentucky Open golf tournament at Kearney Hill Golf Links in Lexington.
Coombs sits at 6-under par 138 (70-68) after 36 holes of the 54-hole stroke play event.
Owensboro's Andy Roberts (143--72-71), the 2010 Kentucky Open champion, and three-time Owensboro City champion Tom Campbell (143--75-68), now of Taylorsville, are tied for 45th at 1-under par.
Daniel Love of Daviess County High School was tied for 53rd through 13 holes of Wednesday's second round at even par. Love carded a first-round 73.
Lewisport's Kevin Waldie is 1-over par (145--74-71) and tied for 58th, and Owensboro Catholic High School's Jakob Wellman is at 2-over par 146 after consecutive rounds of 73.
J.B. Williams of Danville (132--68-64) and Louisville's Brendon Doyle 132--66-66) are tied for the lead at 12-under par.
Play is scheduled to conclude on Thursday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.