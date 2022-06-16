Central City’s Connor Coombs fired a 3-under-par 68 to move into a tie for 10th place following the second round of the 108th Clark’s Pump-N-Shop Kentucky Amateur golf tournament Wednesday at Indian Hills Country Club in Bowling Green.
Coombs, a former Muhlenberg County High School and Murray State University standout, sports a two-day total of 138 and sits six strokes behind leader Owen Stamper of Scottsville.
Other area finishers included former Owensboro Catholic standout Stephen Warren, who shot 3-over and is now at even-par 142 in a tie for 23rd; former Ohio County High School star Trey Lewis of Beaver Dam (3-over 145, T41st); Central City’s Scott Ray (4-over 146, T49th); and Owensboro’s Jason Cox (6-over 148, T68th).
The three-day tournament concludes Thursday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.