Following three days of action, local products Connor Coombs and Stephen Warren each finished at even par to claim a tie for 18th place at the 108th Clark’s Pump-N-Shop Kentucky Amateur championship Thursday at Indian Hills Country Club in Bowling Green.
Coombs, a former Muhlenberg County High School and Murray State University star, shot a 4-over 75 on the final day of competition, while Warren, a former Owensboro Catholic High School and Western Kentucky University standout, shot even par.
“Honestly, it felt really good to get back out there and compete again with my college career ending in April,” said Coombs, 24, who was tied for 10th after the second day of the Kentucky Amateur. “The scores showed some really good play, there was just a little competitive rust to knock off. Other than that, I’m happy with how the week went.”
Coombs hadn’t been to Indian Hills Country Club since he was in high school, and he admitted that the course presented a challenge — especially as the tournament progressed.
“This week, it was really a lot of trying to save holes and getting out of trouble,” he said, “and finding a way to sit down and make pars when it really mattered.
“They did an amazing job of toughening the course up by making the greens as hard as they could and getting them to a really good playing speed. That’s what really separated people in the field, as ho quickly and how differently people adapted to the greens being a little harder.”
The next step for Coombs comes July 12 when he’ll compete in a Kentucky Open qualifier at the Country Club of Paducah. The Country Club of Owensboro will also host a qualifier on June 25.
“I’m really just going to work on being more consistent all around,” he said, “with a big emphasis on being in good positions off the tee. The biggest thing is I’ll try to get down to Paducah a couple times and get around the course to get more comfortable with it.”
Following the first day of competition, Warren played himself into a tie for sixth place.
Former Ohio County High School star Trey Lewis, of Beaver Dam, finished at 3-over to tie for 26th.
Central City’s Scott Ray shot 10-over to tie for 65th.
Owensboro’s Jason Cox ended the tournament at 14-over for 76th.
