A pair of the state’s standout college football icons will have another shot at immortality.
Tim Couch, the former Kentucky star quarterback, and Jimmy Feix, the all-time winningest coach in Western Kentucky history, have both been added to the ballot for the 2023 College Football Hall of Fame. Both have previously been considered for the honor but haven’t received the necessary votes — yet.
Perhaps this is the year that changes. Even if it doesn’t, however, the two have made impacts on their respective programs that are undeniable.
Couch will appear on the ballot for the 10th consecutive season as one of 176 total players being considered for the 12-member class. He played at UK from 1996-98, setting seven NCAA records, 14 Southeastern Conference records and 26 school records along the way.
For his career, Couch ranks third on the UK leaderboard with 8,435 passing yards and 74 touchdowns despite playing only three seasons. He also holds the top two single-season passing yardage marks for the Wildcats (4,275 in 1998 and 3,884 in ‘97) and sits second and third on the single-season touchdown list (37 in ‘97 and 36 in ‘98).
As far as single-game production goes, Couch holds four of UK’s top five yardage records and is the only Wildcats signal-caller to ever throw seven TDs in a game — and he did it twice.
As a junior, Couch was named a first-team All-American and consensus SEC player of the year.
The former Leslie County High School star and 1995 Kentucky Mr. Football left UK after his junior season and was selected No. 1 overall by the expansion Cleveland Browns in the 1999 NFL Draft.
So, given all of Couch’s accolades, why shouldn’t he be added to the College Football Hall of Fame?
The same goes for the late Feix, who died in October 2014 and was previously on the ballot in 2020, 2019 and 1997. He’s grouped among 42 coaches who will be considered for two spots in 2023.
The former WKU skipper is the only coach in Hilltoppers history to surpass 100 career wins, accumulating a record of 106-56-6 from 1968-83.
He won 64.9% of his games and even led Western to the NCAA Division II championship in 1973 and 1975 — finishing as runner-up in both campaigns.
In 14 seasons competing in the Ohio Valley Conference, Feix’s squads won or shared the league title on six occasions.
He was named the Kodak College Coach of the Year for Division IV in 1973 and ‘75, along with OVC coaching honors in 1873, ‘78 and ‘80.
The playing field at WKU’s Houchens-Smith Stadium in Bowling Green is even named in Feix’s honor, and he and fellow former Western quarterback Willie Taggart were the first football players to have their jerseys retired by the program in 1999.
In all, Feix was a Western stalwart for nearly 40 years — starting as a freshman quarterback in 1949 and developing into an All-American athlete, to serving 11 seasons as an assistant coach before taking the helm, and later in administrative roles for the Hilltoppers until his retirement in 1990.
The only time Feix wasn’t in Bowling Green was when he was drafted by the New York Giants — an injury during a preseason game in 1953 ultimately ended his career — and when he served four years in the United States Air Force.
He returned to WKU
in 1957 and never left again.
Clearly, Couch and Feix both have strong cases for making the hall of fame, but it’s up to the voters — the same voters who have kept them off in previous years — to make that distinction.
Of course, it’s an exclusive club. In the past 152 years, only 1,056 players and 226 coaches have earned the honor.
Their chances of finally reaching that plateau in 2023 seem slim, but that shouldn’t matter.
Couch and Feix are among Kentucky’s best college football figures, and that will never change.
