As Tim Couch looks back on his storied football career, the former University of Kentucky and Leslie County High School star quarterback can’t believe how it all played out.
A former first overall pick in the NFL Draft and record-setting passer, Couch was one of seven athletes inducted into the NFHS National High School Hall of Fame on Thursday at the Orlando World Center Marriott in Orlando.
“It meant a lot to me,” said Couch, 43, a Hyden native. “Obviously, there’s not a lot of No. 1 picks in the NFL Draft coming out of eastern Kentucky. It meant so much to me, and it was such a special process. It was a very surreal experience.
“Being a 17-, 18-year-old kid with that attention on you was overwhelming at times. I was so naive and young that I didn’t understand the magnitude of it at the time.”
At Leslie County, there weren’t many records Couch didn’t break.
He set national career passing records with 12,104 yards, 133 touchdowns and 872 completions. As a senior in 1995-96, Couch threw for 42 touchdowns, led Leslie County to an 11-3 campaign and earned honors as Kentucky Mr. Football and the Gatorade and USA Today National Player of the Year.
From there, his decision to play at UK was an easy choice.
“I had an opportunity to go pretty much wherever I wanted out of high school,” Couch said, “but I chose to stay home and play at Kentucky, the team I grew up rooting for.
“It meant so much to me to be able to do the things that I was able to accomplish in college, but to be able to do it for the team I grew up rooting for meant a lot to me.”
At UK, Couch passed for 8,159 yards and 73 touchdowns in his final two seasons after seeing limited time as a freshman. He led the Cats to the Outback Bowl as a junior and finished fourth in Heisman Trophy voting after throwing for 4,275 yards, 36 TDs and 15 interceptions while completing 72.3% of his attempts. He was also named a first-team All-American and consensus SEC Player of the Year.
Couch is currently third on UK’s career passing leaderboard with 8,435 yards and 74 TDs, and he finished his career with seven NCAA records, 14 SEC records and 26 school records. He also teamed with standout wide receiver and current Kentucky Wesleyan College head coach Craig Yeast to rewrite nearly every receiving record at Kentucky.
Couch was selected with the No. 1 pick in the 1999 NFL Draft by the Cleveland Browns, for whom he passed for 11,131 yards, 64 touchdowns and 67 interceptions as the team’s starting signal-caller for five seasons.
And to think he almost never played football.
“I considered myself a basketball player (in high school),” said Couch, who scored 3,023 career points, led the state with 37 points per game as a senior and was a two-time all-state basketball honoree. “I didn’t like playing football, to be quite honest with you. I only played because my brother did. I didn’t like getting hit.
“Obviously, a kid growing up in Kentucky — basketball is king in the state of Kentucky — so I wanted to grow up and be a basketball player and play for Kentucky.”
However, football eventually became Couch’s passion, thanks in large part to the memories he made with teammates as a high schooler.
“For me, it’s about relationships,” he said. “High school was so special to me because you’re playing sports with guys you grew up with, you went to kindergarten with, your next-door neighbor — kids you knew your whole life.
“I was fortunate to play at every level, in college and in the NFL, but when I look back, high school is probably my fondest memory just because of the relationships of getting to go through the process with my best friends, who I’m still friends with today.
“I grew up in a really small town in Kentucky of 350 people. We had so much attention, and our team was in so much of a spotlight for that little, small town. Everywhere we went, whether it was a home game or an away game, we had so many fans coming to watch us play, so many members of the media coming to watch us play, so many college coaches there every Friday night to scout us and things like that.”
