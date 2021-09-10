During last year’s Class 2-A playoff opener, the McLean County High School coaching staff came to a realization.
In the Cougars’ 40-22 postseason loss to Owensboro Catholic, Brady Dame reeled in seven passes for 210 yards and three touchdowns — surpassing his production for the entire four-game schedule McLean County had played earlier in the year. COVID-19 health and safety protocols derailed the Cougars’ season after a 3-1 start, but head coach Zach Wagner knew his team had a new offensive wrinkle to add once Dame decided to come back for another year.
“He’s a big, athletic target,” Wagner said of Dame, a 6-foot-4, 195-pounder. “With how we ended last year, with his performance in the playoffs, we realized we had to try to find ways to get him the ball downfield. He definitely helps stretch the field vertically.”
So far, opening up their passing attack has paid dividends for the Cougars.
McLean County is off to a 2-1 start, with Dame serving as a key catalyst to his team’s success. He’s hauled in 13 passes for 368 yards and three touchdowns — giving him averages of 28.3 yards per catch and 122.7 yards per game.
In Friday’s 49-30 loss at Grayson County, Dame caught six passes for 203 yards and three TDs. He scored on receptions of 6, 69 and 80 yards.
“I think I’m doing pretty good, but I’ve got a good coaching staff and teammates helping me,” said Dame, also a star on the basketball court for the Cougars. “I’ve got good linemen and running backs and a good quarterback helping me out.”
When Dame learned his coaches wanted to create more plays downfield, he was all for it.
“We had a couple of pass plays here and there, but with me coming back for this extra year, they started giving me more chances,” he said. “They adapted to me coming back, and so far it’s working out.”
Dame credits his basketball skills for allowing him to excel on the gridiron. He’d already established himself as a shutdown defensive back, with his seven interceptions in 2019 ranking him third in Kentucky’s Class 2-A. Last week, he returned an interception 80 yards for a TD against Grayson County.
“When I see the ball in the air, those basketball instincts kick in,” he said. “It makes me want to go up and try to get every ball. Having those skills gives me an advantage over the guys who don’t play basketball.”
Having such a dynamic pass catcher, Wagner added, also helps open up the rest of the offense.
“You don’t think about it, but he takes guys out of the box for us,” Wagner said. “He’s taking the free safety and putting him 10 yards back, as opposed to six or eight yards. He’s drawing double and, at times, triple coverage.”
Wagner likened Dame to Ben Braunecker, a former tight end who played for Wagner at Forest Hills (Ind.) and later suited up for the Chicago Bears for three seasons.
“He’s a little raw on his route running, but if you think about it, he’s still fairly new to football,” Wagner said. “He reminds me a lot of Ben Braunecker — big, tall, rangy guy. He’d go up and grab 50-50 balls and jump out of this world.”
Moving forward, Dame’s goals for the season are simple: He’d like to surpass 1,000 receiving yards and help the Cougars capture a district championship.
“I think we can do like we did a couple years ago and win the district,” Dame said. “This year, we’ve got a lot of young guys, but we’ve got some experience to help us, too.
“I’m hoping we can get back and host the district game at home and win the championship game here.”
