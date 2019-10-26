Landen Capps rushed for 114 yards and Andrew Munster ran for three second-half touchdowns to drive McLean County to a 34-13 high school football victory over host Hancock County at Schafer-Glover Field in Hawesville.
The Cougars improved to 5-4 overall and 3-1 in Class 2-A district play, while the Hornets slipped to 3-6 in all games and 2-2 within the district.
McLean led only 14-7 at intermission but scored 20 of the 28 second-half points.
McLean County also got touchdown runs from Capps and Matthew Miller, and the Cougars finished with 276 yards rushing on 37 carries.
Defensively, Capps had an interception and blocked an extra-point, Jon Tarrance had a sack, and McLean got fumble recoveries from Munster, Lucas Mauzy and Morgyn Algood.
Hancock County was led by Tristan Robbins, who rushed for a game-best 126 yards and a touchdown, and Cole Dixon, who carried 16 times for 92 yards and a score.
The Hornets rushed 52 times for 223 yards.
Defensively, Hancock County got a blocked punt from Blaze Nalley.
Next Friday, McLean County closes out the regular season at home against Webster County, and Hancock County plays host to rival Breckinridge County.
BRECKINRIDGE COUNTY 26, OHIO COUNTY 24
The Fighting Tigers posted a narrow victory over the visiting Eagles in Harned.
The loss left both teams 1-4 in Class 4-A district play; eliminating Ohio County from playoff contention.
Next Friday, Breck County (5-4) wraps up its season in Hawesville at rival Hancock County, and the Eagles (3-6) close out their season in Morgantown against Butler County.
GRAVES COUNTY 49, MUHLENBERG COUNTY 8
The Eagles, coming off a 19-point home loss to Owensboro, didn't mess around in this one -- dominating the visiting Mustangs in Mayfield.
Graves County improved to 5-4 overall and wrapped up a Class 5-A district runner-up spot with a 4-1 record. The Mustangs, who have nonetheless clinched a playoff spot, fell to 3-6 in all games and 2-3 within the district.
The Eagles visit Marshall County in their regular-season finale next Friday, while Muhlenberg County entertains the Bombers of Ballard Memorial.
(0) comments
